Sydney FC say goodbye to marquee player ahead of Liverpool clash

Filip Holosko has departed Sydney FC, effective immediately, returning to Europe, and won’t play in the club’s friendly against Liverpool on Wednesday night.

The move is not unexpected – with Sydney re-signing Bobo to one of their two marquee slots and promoting Milos Ninkovic to the other, there was no room to retain Holosko.

The Slovakian scored 17 goals in 52 games across two years with the Sky Blues and was, of course, a part of their highly-successful season that culminated in winning the grand final earlier this month.

“I have had two great years with Sydney FC and I want to thank everyone at the club, including David Traktovenko, Scott Barlow, the board of directors and Tony Pignata,” said Holosko.

“I would also like to thank Graham Arnold for the big opportunity to play for Sydney FC, the greatest and biggest team in Australia, as well as a big thank you to Clarky and Elias and the rest of the coaching and medical staff.

“It has been a great season and many thanks to my team-mates who have been outstanding.

“Also a big thank you to all of the fantastic Members and fans who have supported me and my family throughout my two years with the club.

“Winning the Championship and the Premiers Plate was an incredibly special moment for me and my family.

“This is a hugely professional and family club and I will never forget that.

“I wish Sydney FC all the best for the future.”

Graham Arnold was glowing in his praise for Holosko.

“Filip is one of the nicest people I have worked with in football and he has had a fantastic two seasons with Sydney FC.

“He is a great player and will be remembered fondly by everyone at Sydney FC not just for his football ability but also his character.

“I wish him well in his future endeavours.”