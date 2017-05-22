Over-umpiring is killing the AFL

Over-umpiring is the bane of my existence.

It eats at me, taking away the experience of a hotly contested game and creating controversy and anger.

I was tortured on Saturday afternoon as St Kilda took on the Swans at Etihad Stadium, with 11 free kicks paid inside the opening quarter, and a dodgy 50-metre penalty paid against Lance Franklin for using his opponents back to prop himself back to his feet.

It stopped the run of play constantly, and seemed the umpires were looking to pick free kicks out of nowhere, instead of letting the game flow.

Throughout the year, the umpiring has been cause for concern. A poor deliberate call against the Bombers against Carlton in Round 3 drew the ire of Brian Taylor, who started screaming that “it can’t be!” about ten times over.

Other contentious calls have been paid against the Tigers in the dying minutes of their Round 7 clash against the Western Bulldogs, and a deliberate rushed behind, again against the Tigers in Round 5 against the Demons.

The Saints themselves had reason to complain about the umpiring, as a staggeringly lopsided 23-8 free kick count in favour of West Coast was scrutinised heavily after the match, and the Kangaroos were on the receiving end of a free-kick count of 22-10 against Melbourne on Sunday.

Umpiring is hard, I know. You are rarely congratulated on doing a good job, and mistakes that you make are criticised and analysed from every angle. In a game as fast paced as AFL, making the right decision isn’t the easiest thing to do, and mistakes are bound to be made.

But constantly picking free kicks out of nowhere and stopping the flow of play makes for bad viewing, and the AFL should be aware that over-umpiring does not make for pleasant viewing.

I don’t blame the umpires themselves entirely. I do believe the AFL’s constant rule changes make it incredibly difficult for current umpires to make decisions when they themselves may not completely understand the interpretation of the rules.

Go watch games of AFL football separated by three to five years each, and the game is so different. The dropping the ball rule from the late 2000s to the early 2010s is now rarely seen, you can’t rush the ball behind anymore unless you are under enormous pressure and the substation experiment was given up on in 2016.

The AFL’s incessant changing of the rules confuses everyone, including the umpires, who are forced to make judgments on whether a player was under enough pressure, whether he meant to kick the ball towards the boundary line or whether he had prior opportunity.

In such a fast paced game, in makes it extremely hard for umpires to have to keep all this in mind when making decisions, and it complicates the game more than it needs.

This weekend, Eleni Glouftsis made her debut as the first ever woman to umpire a regular season AFL game.

While fantastic for the growth of the women’s game and equality in Australia, the AFL cannot stop and pat themselves on the back while there are still persisting issues with umpiring.

The game of AFL is about the footballers, coaches and the contest, not about the umpires. The case of Glouftsis is rare, and while she should be in the news for her phenomenal achievement, the game is not usually about the umpires.

When umpires go usually unnoticed in games, and not much is made out of them, you know that they have had a good game.

Umpiring should be made as simple as possible, and umpires must be told that less is best.

The best umpired games are the ones where the obvious free kicks are paid, and the umpires try to let the game flow as long as possible. I love it when a ball is hotly contested in the center, and umpires allow the ball to be in play, until they are forced to call for a ball up.

So I beg, I plead to all umpires, please let the game flow, don’t over-umpire and only call the obvious ones.

Please.

Oh, and fix their centre bouncing.