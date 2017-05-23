AFL Team of the Week: Round 9

Things get vicious between the Demons and Kangaroos

Some incredible performances in the midfield are highlighted in Round 9’s Team of the Week.

Back

Back Pocket – Scott Thompson (North Melbourne)

Continued his resurgence as a quality key defender with a fine performance against Melbourne on Sunday.

The former All-Australian full back went head-to-head with young Demon Sam Weideman, keeping him to no scoreboard impact and just 10 touches, while Thompson racked up 16 disposals at 93 per cent efficiency and took eight marks.

Full Back – Alex Rance (Richmond)

Was terrific in Richmond’s unlucky loss to the Giants on Saturday evening, keeping the dangerous Jon Patton to one behind. Rance helped himself to five marks and 19 possessions.

Back Pocket – Marley Williams (North Melbourne)

Continuing to put together an All-Australian worthy season, and he added Jeff Garlett to his list of scalps on Sunday at the MCG.

Williams restricted the dangerous Demon to a paltry seven touches and no scoreboard impact, with the former Magpie getting a goal himself to go with 16 touches.

Half Back – Jeremy Howe (Collingwood)

The high-flying Pie was a menace across half back for the Hawks, collecting 25 possessions from 13 marks, while also laying three tackles and booting a goal.

Centre Half Back – Michael Hurley (Essendon)

Is in the midst of a great three or four weeks that is seeing him return to the discussion of the best two or three key defenders in the league.

Hurley was dominant in Essendon’s big win over West Coast, grabbing nine marks and collecting 26 disposals while playing on Jack Darling (2.5) and Jeremy McGovern (no score).

Half Back – Nathan Wilson (Greater Western Sydney)

The speedster was crucial in the Giants’ comeback win over the Tigers, collecting 20 touches, 18 of them by foot at 95 per cent efficiency, while he took four marks.

Midfield

Wing – Dan Hannebery (Sydney)

The Sydney star was superb against St Kilda on Saturday afternoon, compiling 30 disposals, taking 12 marks, laying eight tackles and booting two goals. You suspect his best form is back for good.

Midfield – Joel Selwood (Geelong)

The inspirational Geelong skipper put in a very good performance on Friday night in the shadow of some of his high-profile teammates.

Selwood had 29 possessions, 20 of them contested, won 11 clearances, took four marks, laid eight tackles and kicked a goal.

Wing – David Zaharakis (Essendon)

Is relishing having the likes of Jobe Watson and Dyson Heppell back in the midfield mix.

Zaharakis continued his good form on Sunday against the Eagles with 31 disposals, eight marks and seven tackles.

Forward

Half Forward – Michael Walters (Fremantle)

The classy forward continued the trend of playing higher up the field, but he was instrumental close to goal.

Walters amassed 27 touches, 14 of them contested, took three marks, laid four tackles and slotted three goals, all of them coming in a third quarter blitz from the Dockers.

Centre Half Forward – Joe Daniher (Essendon)

When he plays well, the Bombers seem to get the four points. And Daniher’s first half was symbolic of the bold and brash way Essendon bullied West Coast.

Daniher amassed 18 possessions, took three marks and finished with five goals.

Half Forward – Charlie Cameron (Adelaide)

Gave the Crows a serious spark in the third quarter on Saturday night against Brisbane, kicking four goals in a 15-minute burst.

Ended with 18 touches, seven marks and 4.2.

Forward Pocket – Mitch Hannan (Melbourne)

Stepped up when the Demons desperately needed a spark in the forward line after a woeful first quarter.

Hannan kicked three goals in the second quarter, to go with his end-of-game tally of 14 disposals and five marks.

Full Forward – Ben Brown (North Melbourne)

Spearheaded the Kangaroos’ win over Melbourne on Sunday at the MCG, collecting 13 possessions, taking six grabs and kicking five goals, with three of them in the third quarter.

Forward Pocket – Harry Taylor (Geelong)

Having kicked just two goals for the season heading into Friday night’s game between Geelong and the Western Bulldogs, Taylor was a surprise focal point in attack for the Cats.

The defender-cum-forward had 13 disposals, took five marks, laid five tackles and kicked 5.1.

Followers

Ruckman – Zac Smith (Geelong)

Played his best game for the club on Friday night against the reigning premiers, amassing 25 touches, winning eight clearances, laying 10 tackles and winning 48 hitouts.

Ruck Rover – Scott Pendlebury (Collingwood)

In his first week as a father after the birth of Jax Pendlebury, the Collingwood skipper showed no signs of sleep deprivation on Saturday night at the MCG.

Pendlebury finished with 36 disposals, 13 of them contested, seven clearances, nine tackles and a goal.

Rover – Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong)

In the best individual performance of the season so far, Dangerfield was simply electric in Geelong’s win over the Bulldogs.

He set the standard with a strong tackle and big goal in the opening minutes, finishing with 36 possessions, 20 of those contested, 10 clearances, 12 tackles and four majors, including a goal of the year contender in the first term.

Interchange

Mark Baguley (Essendon)

The underrated Essendon defender made sure the West Coast small forwards had a tough day at the office, with Mark LeCras, Jamie Cripps and Kurt Mutimer combining for 0.3 on Sunday.

Baguley was at his rebounding best, collecting 26 touches at 92 per cent efficiency and hauling in 14 marks.

Jake Lloyd (Sydney)

Has been the most consistent Swan in 2017 so far, and that continued on Saturday against the Saints.

Lloyd racked up 35 possessions at 88 per cent efficiency and took 10 marks.

Tom Mitchell (Hawthorn)

The player everyone is talking about after Round 9. The fact the former Swan became just the seventh player to have 50 or more touches in a game is special in its own right, but the fact remains that he wasn’t as damaging as the likes of Pendlebury, Dangerfield and Hannebery on the weekend.

The stats sheet confirms just how much of a special performance it was, however, 50 possessions, 22 of them contested, five clearances, eight marks and eight tackles.

Rory Laird (Adelaide)

The rebounding Crow continued his great season on Saturday night against the Lions, racking up 37 disposals at 83 per cent efficiency and taking six grabs.

Emergencies

Lachie Neale (Fremantle)

The hard-nosed Docker was simply superb against Carlton on Sunday, collecting 37 disposals, 20 of them contested, winning eight clearances, taking four marks and booting a goal.

Misses out on the 22 because of some special midfield performances.

Ben Cunnington (North Melbourne)

Like Neale, Cunnington is unlucky not to make the final 22 after he was instrumental in North Melbourne’s win over Melbourne.

Despite battling an injury to his leg, Cunnington had 26 possessions, 17 contested, won eight clearances, took three marks, laid four tackles and kicked a goal. And that’s with only 68 per cent game time.

Dustin Martin (Richmond)

Was the most dynamic player in the midfield in Saturday’s game between the Tigers and Giants.

Martin collected 35 touches, 20 of them contested, won five clearances, took six marks and laid three tackles.

On paper

FB: Scott Thompson (North Melbourne), Alex Rance (Richmond), Marley Williams (North Melbourne)

HB: Jeremy Howe (Collingwood), Michael Hurley (Essendon), Nathan Wilson (Greater Western Sydney)

C: Dan Hannebery (Sydney), Joel Selwood (Geelong), David Zaharakis (Essendon)

HF: Michael Walters (Fremantle), Joe Daniher (Essendon), Charlie Cameron (Adelaide)

FF: Mitch Hannan (Melbourne), Ben Brown (North Melbourne), Harry Taylor (Geelong)

R: Zac Smith (Geelong), Scott Pendlebury (Collingwood), Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong)

I/C: Mark Baguley (Essendon), Jake Lloyd (Sydney), Tom Mitchell (Hawthorn), Rory Laird (Adelaide)

EMG: Lachie Neale (Fremantle), Ben Cunnington (North Melbourne), Dustin Martin (Richmond)

By team

Adelaide: Cameron, Laird (2)

Brisbane: Nil (0)

Carlton: Nil (0)

Collingwood: Howe, Pendlebury (2)

Essendon: Hurley, Zaharakis, Daniher, Baguley (4)

Fremantle: Walters (1)

Geelong: J Selwood, Taylor, Smith, Dangerfield (4)

Greater Western Sydney: Wilson (1)

Hawthorn: Mitchell (1)

Melbourne: Hannan (1)

North Melbourne: Thompson, M Williams, Brown (3)

Richmond: Rance (1)

St Kilda: Nil (0)

Sydney: Hannebery, Lloyd (2)

West Coast: Nil (0)

Western Bulldogs: Nil (0)

Gold Coast and Port Adelaide had the bye.