North to break the bank for Dustin Martin

Things get vicious between the Demons and Kangaroos

North Melbourne are reportedly set to make a huge play to lure Richmond star Dustin Martin to Arden Street.

Fairfax Media reported that North are poised to offer Martin, who is off-contract at the end of the season, a lucrative long-term deal believed to be worth at least $1 million a year.

The deal would be expected to last until at least 2022 for the 25-year-old goal-kicking midfielder, who has previously told Richmond he will not make a decision on his future until the end of the current AFL season.

Richmond have offered Martin a five-year deal believed to also be worth $1 million per season.

Richmond’s football boss Neil Balme said the club was in constant contact with Carr and added he was not aware of specific offers to Martin from rival clubs.

“We accept that this is the way it is and we completely understand it’s Dustin’s right to consider his future,” Balme told Fairfax.

“We are in this situation due to free agency and we had no say in it but the AFL brought it in and it’s here. I personally don’t think it’s good for footy.”