Sydney skipper signs on with Sky Blues

When Sydney FC line up against Liverpool on Wednesday night they’ll do so in the knowledge their leader will still be wearing the armband next A-League season.

Alex Brosque has put pen to paper on a long-expected one-year contract extension, committing himself to a fourth campaign as skipper as the record-breaking Sky Blues eye a premiership-championship defence and Asian Champions League success.

It’s been just as stunning a season for Brosque, who returned from a serious hamstring injury to enjoy perhaps his most successful professional season at the age of 33, tallying 11 goals and five assists and even prompting external calls for a late-career Socceroos recall.

“After the incredible highs of the season just gone, we want to carry that on into next year and have another successful one,” Brosque said.

“I believe we’ll be even better next year (after) retaining the core of the squad.”

Brosque’s signature was largely a formality, one he generously acknowledged by urging the club to re-sign the core of their title-winning squad before offering him whatever was left in the salary cap.

For coach Graham Arnold his retention was a no-brainer, though he made clear he intends to push his captain to even higher heights.

“Brosquey is a major part of everything we do at the club, not just on the field but off it as well,” Arnold said.

“He’s a leader and mentor for both the young and experienced players – he brings the dressing room together.

“I expect him to continue to live up to the standards bestowed upon him as captain.”

The off-season break beckons for Sydney, but not before a dalliance with some English Premier League heavyweights.

Manager Jurgen Klopp and his Reds should be in convivial spirits days after sealing a return of Champions League football at Anfield.

Star Brazilian Philippe Coutinho won’t travel due to international commitments – he will play Argentina and the Socceroos at the MCG next month – but Klopp has named an otherwise strong squad including Roberto Firmino, Adam Lallana and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Club legend Steven Gerrard and a trio of other retirees will also feature at ANZ Stadium before Liverpool’s 125th anniversary on June 3.