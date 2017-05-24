Ajax vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch the 2017 Europa League final on TV and stream online

The final of the Europa League will see Ajax take on Manchester United at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. Kick-off is scheduled for Thursday, May 25 at 4:45am (AEST).

The two sides qualified for the final after winning their respective two-legged semi-final encounters throughout the early weeks of May.

Manchester United took on Spanish club Celta Vigo, defeating them away from home 1-0 in the first leg before drawing at home 1-1 in the second match. Ajax, on the other hand, took on Lyon, winning 4-1 at home before Lyon bounced back with a 3-1 win in the south of France that saw them fall just short of sending the match to extra time.

How to watch the match on TV

BeIn Sports hold exclusive rights to the Europa League in Australia, meaning the only way to watch the final on TV will be with an active Foxtel subscription which includes the sports package.

Their coverage will commence at 4am (AEST) with a pre-game show. The game will then kick-off at 4:45am, with it expected to end at around 6:40am. Coverage will run on BeIN until 7:20am (AEST), unless the game goes to extra time or penalties, in which case it would be extended to provide a similar level of post-match coverage.

How to stream the match online

If you want to stream the match online, you will be watching the exact same coverage on BeIN through the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps, which give users the ability to stream Foxtel channels.

Foxtel Go comes with either an existing or new Foxtel service and can be logged into any two devices to stream whichever channels you would be able to view off your TV.

Foxtel Play is the better choice for those who only want to access live-streaming services, rather than have a traditional installation.

Foxtel Play (or standard Foxtel) begins at a minimum of $25 per month, but goes up to at least $50 per month if including the ‘Sports’ package which will be necessary to view the Europa League final. A two-week free trial is, however available for new customers.