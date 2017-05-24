Australian Robert Whittaker given title shot at UFC 213

Is this the best KO of 2017?

Australian Robert Whittaker will receive an interim middleweight title shot at UFC 213, with president Dana White announcing the news on Wednesday Morning (AEST).

Michael Bisping currently holds the title, but is sidelined with a knee injury. White announced there would be an interim title while Bisping recovered, with the holder getting the first crack at the main belt when he returns.

The bout between Whittaker and Yoel Romero will become the co-main event of UFC 213, which will be held at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 8 (Sunday, July 9 AEST).

Whittaker, nicknamed ‘The Reaper’ began his MMA career in 2009, signing on with the UFC in 2012 and while he holds an overall MMA record of 18-4, his UFC record stands at 9-2.

Whittaker also currently holds an undefeated streak spanning six fights, knocking out Ronaldo Souza in his last fight at UFC on Fox during April. The victory was also rated the performance of the night.

If Whittaker wins the bout and interim title against Romero, he would have the chance to become Australia’s first ever UFC champion when Bisping returns, with rumours suggesting the title fight could be held in Australia.

Romero has romped through the middleweight division, becoming the no.1 ranked fighter in the division with the 40-year-old going 8-0 since beginning his UFC career. The 2000 Olympic freestyle wrestling silver medalist also carries a 13-1 MMA career record.

The Cuban’s last fight came at UFC 205 and ended in a 24-second knockout victory over Chris Weidman, also taking out the award for performance of the night.

Whittaker is ranked no.3 in the middleweight division.

The other main event of UFC 213 will see Amanda Nunes will defend her women’s bantamweight title against Valentina Shevchenko.