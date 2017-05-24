Fardy urges Brumbies to push on in global tour

Brumbies flanker Scott Fardy knows the Jaguares will pounce if given a chance, as he urged his side not to rest on their laurels during the second leg of a gruelling Super Rugby world tour.

The Brumbies broke a four-game losing streak – their worst run since 2011 – in last round’s win over the Kings in Port Elizabeth.

Despite being 4-7 with four games remaining, the ACT-based franchise is in the box seat to grab the automatic qualifying position in the Australian conference, four points clear of the Waratahs and with arguably a more favourable run home.

After their Argentina fixture, the Brumbies have local derbies against the under-fire Melbourne Rebels and the Queensland Reds before ending their season away to their Chiefs.

Conversely, the Waratahs have a New Zealand tour beckoning with Kiwi sides winning their last 23 against trans-Tasman opponents.

Fardy, a Wallabies backrower with Test experience in Argentina, says players who have been there before will educate teammates about the atmosphere awaiting them during Sunday morning’s match.

“The Canberra crowd could learn a bit,” Fardy joked.

“Their singing and whistling. There’s a lot happening and the atmosphere is pretty crazy. I think guys who have played Tests here will have to let guys know on how it goes down.”

Last week’s win broke a 230-minute try-scoring drought, with the Brumbies erasing a 10-0 deficit to win the match by nine points.

But whatever traction was gained from returning to the winner’s list will be determined by the team, Fardy said.

“People say ‘oh that will give you momentum’ – that’s for people externally,” he said.

“Internally, every bloke’s got to make a decision and decide where he wants to take that victory.

“Whether he wants to get better with or whether he wants to rest on his laurels. We will challenge other individuals to get better.”

That challenge will undoubtedly come at the set-piece for the Brumbies as they look to re-energise their weapon of choice – the rolling maul.

“They play physical in scrums which is excellent,’ Fardy said.

“Not only that, the Argentinians are an incredibly hard team to defend because of their offloads and you’ve got to make sure that you cover your man during the game.

“They’re very slippery their backs – especially from counter-attack.”