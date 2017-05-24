FINISH THIS SENTENCE: “By the end of the Origin series Mitchell Pearce will be…”

Roar LIVE will be joined by Tim Gore for our second straight State of Origin special.

Last week we were lucky enough to have Matt Cleary on the panel to speculate about the team announcements, but with both sides revealed on Monday there’s plenty for fans to argue about.

For once, Queensland has had some serious selection headaches to deal with.

A wounded Johnathan Thurston and a resurgent Billy Slater put Kevin Walters in an uncomfortable and unfamiliar bind, while a lack of in-form forwards forced some tough decisions at the selection table.

Similarly, New South Wales lacked a stand-out option at hooker and also needed to hunt down a replacement for the immensely talented Tom Trebjovic.

But the big question mark was always going to be who would pull on the number seven jersey. Mitchell Pearce’s hapless Origin narrative is well-trodden territory, but the selectors have made it clear this Shakespearean tragedy will have at least one more chapter.

So tell us, how does this story end?

Finish this sentence in the comments: “By the end of the Origin series Mitchell Pearce will be…”

We’ll try and get to as many responses as we can on the show, so make sure you’re tuning in this afternoon for what should be a cracking episode!

Roar Live will be streamed this afternoon at around 5:00pm on The Roar’s Facebook page. It will also be available as a podcast on Soundcloud and iTunes.