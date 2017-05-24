FINISH THIS SENTENCE: “By the end of the Origin series Mitchell Pearce will be…”

Roar LIVE will be joined by Tim Gore for our second straight State of Origin special.
Last week we were lucky enough to have Matt Cleary on the panel to speculate about the team announcements, but with both sides revealed on Monday there’s plenty for fans to argue about.
For once, Queensland has had some serious selection headaches to deal with.
A wounded Johnathan Thurston and a resurgent Billy Slater put Kevin Walters in an uncomfortable and unfamiliar bind, while a lack of in-form forwards forced some tough decisions at the selection table.
Similarly, New South Wales lacked a stand-out option at hooker and also needed to hunt down a replacement for the immensely talented Tom Trebjovic.
But the big question mark was always going to be who would pull on the number seven jersey. Mitchell Pearce’s hapless Origin narrative is well-trodden territory, but the selectors have made it clear this Shakespearean tragedy will have at least one more chapter.
So tell us, how does this story end?
Finish this sentence in the comments: “By the end of the Origin series Mitchell Pearce will be…”
We’ll try and get to as many responses as we can on the show, so make sure you’re tuning in this afternoon for what should be a cracking episode!
Roar Live will be streamed this afternoon at around 5:00pm on The Roar’s Facebook page. It will also be available as a podcast on Soundcloud and iTunes.
Doug Graves said | May 24th 2017 @ 2:19pm | ! Report
In the fetal position.
I don’t wish it on him but I think it’s more likely than not.
May 24th 2017 @ 2:29pm
rakshop said | May 24th 2017 @ 2:29pm | ! Report
A deadset Queensland LEGEND!
May 24th 2017 @ 2:32pm
Knight Vision said | May 24th 2017 @ 2:32pm | ! Report
A loser with poor last tackle options, very few repeat sets from a woeful kicking game and overall stats that suggest he isnt up to elite level rep footy “But dont worry next year will be young Mitch’s time to shine ” and he ” will have matured after being thrown in too early in his career ” and ” ready to lead the side ” . QLD would be over the moon that he’s been selected.
May 24th 2017 @ 2:34pm
Kaks said | May 24th 2017 @ 2:34pm | ! Report
Told that his origin career is now officially over, before playing well for the Roosters again and throwing his name into the hat come next origin series.
And repeat.
May 24th 2017 @ 2:38pm
Farqueue said | May 24th 2017 @ 2:38pm | ! Report
Another narrow series loss for NSW with many controversial decisions by the worst two refs in the comp….Cechin and Sutton.
I shudder every time I read these guys are in charge when my team plays.
May 24th 2017 @ 2:48pm
Vincent Hugh said | May 24th 2017 @ 2:48pm | ! Report
Hi Im Henry Perenara, it doesnt sound like youve heard of me? Have you heard of my mate in the box? Luke Pattern?
May 24th 2017 @ 2:39pm
Mac said | May 24th 2017 @ 2:39pm | ! Report
Still obsessed over by the Sydney media…