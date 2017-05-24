Steven May welcomes indigenous focus in the AFL

As the only indigenous captain playing in the AFL, Gold Coast skipper Steven May has more reason than most to change his guernsey number this Saturday in Alice Springs.

May, as well as other indigenous AFL players, will be wearing the number 67 to signify 50 years since the 1967 referendum passed, which significantly lifted the status of indigenous Australians, listing them as Australians in the national census.

May is only the sixth indigenous skipper of all time in the AFL, a list which also includes Adam Goodes, Gavin Wanganeen, Chris Johnson, Michael Long and Graham Farmer.

At the end of 2016 there were 74 indigenous players on AFL lists and May understands one of the hardest things is keeping them in the game.

“Our job as indigenous leaders is to pass on information to keep indigenous players in the league,” May said.

“There’s going home factors and there’s homesickness but every player goes through these – we want to keep them in the game.”

The defender got his big break through the AFL’s Flying Boomerang program where he played football in Melbourne and South Africa and would like to see pathways like this also put in place for indigenous coaches .

“I’d like to see more indigenous coaches in the AFL,” May said.

“When you look at the stats and see how many good indigenous players there were in the AFL then that there are only three (indigenous) coaches in the AFL it looks kind of funny because they’re so talented.

“We’re lucky to have (Andy) Chopper Lovell here, who’s an indigenous coach and my cousin, Xavier Clarke is at Richmond then there’s Roger Hayden – It’s a small group but a great group.

The 25-year-old has considered a future in coaching, but said it’s a long way away yet, and is fully focused on leading the Gold Coast.