Past the Post: Doomben blackbookers

A cracking program was run and won at Doomben on Saturday. The track played sensationally and there looks to be future winners for the remainder of the Carnival.

Here are the horses I’m following and forgetting after the weekend of racing.

Follow

Sir Statham: I don’t think many missed the run of this former Group 1 Kiwi sprinter, making his debut for Kelly Doughty. He put together a brilliant run, savaging the line between runners. I’m not sure what races he will target, but I’ll want to be on him next start.

Secret Mo: I want to be forgiving of this horse. He sat wide with no cover on speed, a position which no horse did successfully. I’ll give him another look next start.

Sold For Song: She has a horrible racing pattern, but if she gets the breaks to go her way, the Tatts Tiara could well be hers. Her last two efforts have been outstanding.

Mia Rosa: I highly doubt she can beat Egg Tart, but this was a ripping Oaks trial. It was her first run in a month on a heavy track, and she got a big tick for mine. 2400m looks perfect.

Star Exhibit: If there was an all in market for the Brisbane Cup, I’d take any odds on Star Exhibit. He looked as if he was going to bolt in, but the wheels may have just spun on the wet track. 2400m will be perfect for him.

Ulmann: Nothing really had the right to make ground on Jungle Edge, but the fact this horse did tells me he is flying and will be a force in whatever he contests. Put together the run of the race.

Forget

Brook Road: She might be ready to become a mum now. Her finish lacked any effort or desire, and her winning days are in the past.

The beaten riders in BRC Sprint: That was just horrendous viewing. Some awful tactics from some riders just handed the race to Jungle Edge on a platter, and he rightfully bolted in. The beaten riders won’t want to watch the replay.