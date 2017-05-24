Renault doesn’t need a star driver, it has Nico Hulkenberg

Whenever the Formula One driver market opens and a vacancy at one of the front-running teams appears, Nico Hulkenberg seems to be the driver constantly overlooked for a top billing.

On many occasions throughout his eight seasons in the sport, the German’s name has been linked to multiple prestigious teams such as Ferrari – though ultimately to no avail.

The 29-year-old made the switch during the off-season from midfielders Force India, where he spent five seasons, including a year as test driver, to French manufacturer team Renault. They have returned to Formula One with aspirations for success.

Despite his wide-reaching popularity and talent, there is one undesirable statistic that will continue to blemish the veteran of 120 race starts. He is yet to ever grace a Formula One podium.

Since returning to Force India in 2014, Hulkenberg’s teammate Sergio Perez had gone on to attain at least a solitary podium finish per season, in the same machinery.

Regardless of this unwanted feat, Renault’s acquisition of Hulkenberg is quite significant for the French team moving forwards.

After a miserable freshman season in 2016, which saw plenty of politicking and no results being accumulated on track, 2017 is the year that the Anglo-French collaboration will make strides towards being a force once again.

Hulkenberg’s experience can at last be deployed into the role of team-builder, with the German finally having a vast array of resources at his disposal for ongoing car development.

Already, the move has paid dividends with a fast developing R.S.17 already delivering results in the hands of Hulkenberg. He has had three consecutive points finishes in the past three races, including a best result of sixth in Barcelona.

Having already outscored Renault’s constructor’s points total from last year, within the first five races, there is strong onus on Renault to target fifth. Even fourth in the constructor’s championship in 2017 is possible, making them the best of the midfield.

Though with Hulkenberg single-handedly making strides forward for Renault, there has been no stopping the rumour mills regarding who the team will employ in 2018 alongside the German.

Many tout that Renault’s former world champion in Fernando Alonso will be making a return to Enstone, to add star-power to their driver line-up. Though it is unnecessary now, as Hulkenberg is already on hand as team leader.

Alonso may be a multiple world champion and his growing despondency with his current McLaren team may have him calling for a new home in 2018, but his team-building skills leave little to be desired.

As fascinating as it would be to see the turmoil-ridden Spaniard win that elusive third title, there is more of a case to see Hulkenberg be the one to lead Renault to their next race win or potentially a championship.

The presence of Alonso would marginalise Hulkenberg, who’d be better off with a younger driver in his midst. One that will deliver consistent results in tandem with the German.

Even without a podium to his name, Hulkenberg still has the capacity to stand as a marquee driver for any outfit. Renault, as a returning championship force, look even more exciting having the 2015 winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans as their leading driver.

Now it is up to the team to continue developing their package, as Hulkenberg will do what’s required from his end.