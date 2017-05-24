Sydney FC vs Liverpool FC: Football live scores, blog

Barcelona star awarded what may be the worst penalty ever

The 2016-17 A-League champions Sydney FC host international powerhouse Liverpool in a friendly match. Join The Roar from 8pm (AEST) for live scores and commentary.

After an incredible season, which saw them take out the Premier’s Plate before winning the A-League title, Sydney FC will be looking to test their skills against one of the world’s biggest clubs.

Sydney lost just one match all season, but the grand final was a much closer affair than expected. Rhyan Grant cancelled out Melbourne Victory’s first-half goal before the Sky Blues sealed the trophy in a penalty shootout.

Liverpool will enter ANZ Stadium on a high, after defeating West Ham United 4-nil on matchday 37 and then Middlesbrough 3-nil on the Premier League’s final day to secure a spot in the Champions League.

Georginio Wijnaldum, Phillipe Coutinho and Adam Lallana all scored against Middlesbrough to secure European football for the Reds.

Liverpool have been in form both up front and at the back, having not conceded a single goal in their past four matches.

When Liverpool last came to Australia they took on the Brisbane Roar, with goals from Lallana, and James Milner’s first for the club, giving them the 2-1 come-from-behind win at Suncorp Stadium.

The time before that was in 2013, where more than 95,000 fans packed into the Melbourne Cricket Ground to watch the Reds beat Melbourne Victory 2-nil through goals from Steven Gerrard and Iago Aspas.

Sydney FC are looking to add another achievement to their list; being the first A-League side to down Liverpool would be a big feather in their cap, and a great chance for a Sydney player to shine on a bigger stage.

There is expected to be more than 80,000 people at the clash.

Prediction

Sydney FC should give Liverpool plenty of trouble, however expect the Reds to show their class and make it another win on Australian soil.

Sydney FC 0 – 1 Liverpool