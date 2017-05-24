Sydney FC vs Liverpool FC live stream: Start time, venue, how to watch online and on TV

Barcelona star awarded what may be the worst penalty ever

Liverpool have wrapped up their English Premier League campaign and now are set for a post-season clash in Australia against A-League champions Sydney FC at ANZ Stadium tonight. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the game online or on TV.

This year, the Reds are celebrating their 125th anniversary with their first trip to Sydney in a tantalising clash with a record-breaking Sky Blues outfit.

With eyes all over the Anfield giants and the fixture, we give you all you need to know on where and where they’re playing as well as how to watch all the action.

How to watch on TV

Those who don’t fork out for pay TV will be happy to know that the game will be exclusively free-to-air.

It will be shown live on ABC 2 (channel 22), starting at 7:30pm (AEST) with the pregame show that leads all the way up to kickoff.

How to live stream online

In Australia, the broadcast will also be live on ABC’s other platforms, including online via their free live streaming service ABC iview. As is the case with the TV broadcast, coverage will begin at 7:30pm (AEST).

If you can’t get in front of a TV, mobile or computer, you can also listen to the game through ABC Grandstand radio.

For those who want to watch the game from overseas, it is also being shown live on Liverpool FC TV (LFCTV), which can be accessed through the club’s official website.

When

The club exhibition will be on Wednesday, May 24, with a kickoff time scheduled for 8pm local time (AEST).

For those Liverpool fans watching from the Northern Hemisphere, kickoff will be at 11am in England.

Where

The game will be played inside ANZ Stadium in Sydney at Olympic Park and is expected to fill the 83,500-seat capacity with tickets for the showcase selling rapidly.

Gates will open at 6pm (AEST) for those attending the game with players expected to be out on the park for warm-ups at 7:15pm.

Liverpool FC vs Sydney FC Game Information