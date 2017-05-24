Sydney FC vs Liverpool FC squads: Post-season friendly line-ups

Barcelona star awarded what may be the worst penalty ever

English Premier League giants Liverpool have arrived on Australian shores ahead of a clash against A-League champions Sydney FC. Here are the squads for the post-season friendly, which will be played at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium

Coach Jurgen Klopp has brought a 25-man squad for the friendly at ANZ Stadium.

Liverpool FC squad to face Sydney FC Loris Karius, Simon Mignolet, Nathaniel Clyne, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Connor Randall, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Dejan Lovren, Ragnar Klavan, James Milner, Alberto Moreno, Steven Gerrard, Steve McManaman, Lucas Leiva, Kevin Stewart, Adam Lallana, Georginio Wijnaldum, Harry Wilson, Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge, Divock Origi, Ben Woodburn, Rhian Brewster, Daniel Agger, Jamie Carragher.

There’s a mix of first-team names, some young Liverpool talent looking to get valuable experience and a few veterans in there.

Past club legends Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher will be joined by Daniel Agger and Steve McManaman in a special appearance as part of the anniversary year celebrations.

Despite his Reds future being up in the air, 27-year-old English international Daniel Sturridge has been named to play.

Skipper James Milner has made the trip down under, as have fellow regular first-teamers Joel Matip, Roberto Firmino and Adam Lallana.

However key players Philippe Coutinho and Emre Can, as well as Marko Grujic, are all unavailable thanks to international duties, with Coutinho coming down to Australia anyway for the Brazil friendly with the Socceroos.

For Sydney, the Sky Blues are fresh off their historic 2016/17 season that saw them break more records than you could poke a stick at.

Sydney FC squad to face Liverpool FC Andrew Redmayne, Alex Wilkinson, Jordy Bujis, Joshua Brillante, Michael Zullo, Milos Dimitrijevic, Bobo, Milos Ninkovic, Bernie Ibini, Brandon O’Neill, Alex Brosque (c), David Carney, Matt Simon, George Blackwood, Danny Vukovic, Seb Ryall, Rhyan Grant

They will bring much of the same outfit into this game that pulled off arguably the best grand final win in the A-League’s short history over Melbourne Victory in a penalty shootout.

They will, however, be without one of their key men from the season, Filip Holosko, who chose not to re-sign with the club this week and has already taken off to Europe.

Left back Rhyan Grant and keeper Danny Vukovic are both still expected to play despite being picked for the Socceroos’ June internationals that kick off just two weeks after the Liverpool game.