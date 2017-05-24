Tahs seeking upset under roof

NSW Waratahs assistant coach Chris Malone says the unusual conditions in Dunedin will suit his side’s style of play, as they seek to end Australia’s recent hideous Super Rugby record against New Zealand sides.

Second in the weak Australian conference, the Waratahs face season-defining matches away to NZ sides the Highlanders and Chiefs over the next two weekends.

Losses in one or both games could potentially allow the Australian conference-leading Brumbies to stretch their four-point lead over NSW to almost insurmountable proportions before the June break.

The Highlanders have won eight straight and will host the Tahs under the closed roof of their Forsyth Barr Stadium home.

“We’re playing inside, so we’re going to get good conditions,” Malone said.

“They will be favourable conditions to the way we like to play and we’ve got to see that as a great opportunity.

“The opportunity comes in the fact that no-one (Australian side ) has beaten one (a New Zealand side this season), so what better time to go over there and make sure it’s us.

“I think it would just be good for Australian rugby also if we can go over there and do well and actually show everyone what we’re capable of and what Australian teams have got to produce.”

While the Highlanders pack in particular isn’t stacked with stars and household names, Malone stressed their selfless hard-working approach was a key to their success.

“You can see there’s a lot of (Highlanders) guys that most people don’t know exactly who they are,” he said.

“But you look across the comp, they’ve got big numbers in terms of their stats, and there’s a lot of tackles made.

“They just work hard for each other and obviously one of the big areas of their attack is when they turn the (other team’s) ball over.

“They are pretty deadly from turnover attack so it’s something we’ve got to make sure we’re good in terms of our ball control on the weekend and try and nullify that threat of theirs.”