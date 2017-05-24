Wallabies and Waratahs veteran Dean Mumm announces retirement for end of 2017

Wallabies and Waratahs veteran Dean Mumm has announced he will retire from rugby union at the end of 2017.

The 33-year-old played 57 Tests for the Wallabies, including one as captain, and 124 games for the Waratahs, with 112 of those coming in Super Rugby. Mumm said he was retiring from rugby so he can focus on philanthropic interests, as well as furthering his career away from the game.

Mumm made his debut for New South Wales in 2004 before his first Super Rugby in 2007, quickly becoming one of the best players in the side and staying on with the Waratahs until 2012.

The second-rower made his Wallabies debut in 2008 after representing an Australia A a year earlier, and went on to captain a single game for the national team against Uruguay during the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

After the 2012 Super Rugby season, Mumm linked up with the Exeter Chiefs in the English Aviva Premiership. He captained the side throughout his tenure, before returning to the Waratahs in 2015 where he has played since a stint that has seen him regain selection for the Wallabies.

“I’ve had a great career in rugby and it’s given me so much but now I see it as an opportunity to give back, as well as spend some quality time with my family,” Mumm said.

“It’s always tough to know when to call it a day but I’ve been really lucky to play rugby around the world and I’ve enjoyed my time recently as RUPA President as well.”

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika said he enjoyed coaching Mumm at the top level of the sport.

“He made a big decision to return to Australia in 2015 and stepped up his game to a new level, while also taking on more responsibility in developing others around him,” Cheika said.

“Dean’s got a real plan for his life post rugby and we will support with that in any way we can, but he has still got plenty of opportunity to leave a legacy in the gold jersey and I expect he will do everything he can to do that before he hangs up the boots.”

Once he hangs up the boots, Mumm will hike to the North Pole in order to raise money for premature birth research charity Borne.

“Sarah (Mumm’s wife) and I are really passionate about the premature birth foundation, so I’m looking forward to contributing whatever I can to helping the cause.”