WATCH: Aussie young-gun selected to represent US college team

Rugby prodigy Lucas Ortner has become the first Australian to be accepted into the Kutztown University rugby program in the United States.

The near two-metre tall second-rower has come through the Harlequins Rugby Club in Melbourne, starting out in the under 8s and playing all his junior rugby there and into the colts.

Ortner’s massive size, strength and deceptive speed are hard to miss.

Standing at 1.95 metres and a powerful 104kg, the man mountain ploughed through club rugby at a local level and is now reaping the rewards as he continues to chase top-level rugby.

Kutztown has one of the premier college rugby programs in the country in a sport that is continually growing into a new market in the USA.

Despite the size of Kutztown in Pennsylvania sitting at just 5,000 people, the college that has captured Ortner has nearly double that number.

Ortner will be studying Business Administration in line with his rugby scholarship.