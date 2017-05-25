ABC’s football coverage scores an own goal

I never thought I’d hear Australian football fans collectively scream ‘what the hell was that?!’ at their television screens, but the ABC’s laughable coverage of Liverpool versus Sydney FC will rightly receive almost universal condemnation.

The warning bells should have gone off when the game was placed on ABC2, a channel not well known for high production values. But boy oh boy, did they take the idea of mediocrity and run with it.

When you host one of the biggest global sports teams in one of the nation’s biggest sporting venues, you expect the coverage to look better than something that would embarrass any high schooler putting together a student film.

But apparently the novel concept of putting money into what would arguably be one of the highest rating shows of the night didn’t seem to click for our national broadcaster.

Now I’m not saying we need high tech visual wizardry in order to be entertained pre-game. Two sturdy whiteboards with cut-out faces when in the hands of people who know the game and the players could have been extremely entertaining.

But what did we get instead? Three hosts wondering what questions they would text Harry Kewell.

I know a lot of blame will be hurled at hosts Jules Schiller, Tegan Higginbotham and Steen Raskopoulos, who made a valiant effort to make the train wreck of a pre-game barely watchable, but their efforts fell well short of the mark.

And yes I’m aware that there was a fourth member of the coverage down on the sidelines, but the less said about him the better.

If this isn't the hardest thing you've ever watched I dunno what is #abc2 #LIVSYD pic.twitter.com/ZXhhpOlEgk — Kurt Jensen (@kurtjensen96) May 24, 2017

It seriously baffles the mind that the ABC, who have in the past said they would want tv rights to the A-League, who were instrumental in brining the W-League to free-to-air tv, who had literally been gifted the perfect opportunity to showcase why they would be a viable TV option for football in Australia and this is what we got?

Whether or not this an indictment on just how bad the cost cutting is at the national broadcaster, I can’t say.

But if you want the respect of a mad footballing public, don’t make your coverage look like the equivalent of a pre-school class project!

Former Socceroo Robbie Slater put it succinctly when he tweeted the following.

I am embarrassed by the coverage of #LIVSYD tonight ! After all the hard work put into the game in this country ! @FOXFOOTBALL — Robbie Slater (@RobbieSlater17) May 24, 2017

How can we work so hard for 12 years and allow this to happen in front of a world audience ! #LIVSYD — Robbie Slater (@RobbieSlater17) May 24, 2017

I love our game and to have it bagged and disrespected by this coverage is unacceptable #LIVSYD — Robbie Slater (@RobbieSlater17) May 24, 2017

It was an embarrassment, plain and simple. A complete, unmitigated embarrassment.

Yes, Robbie is employed by Fox Sports, but anyone watching should feel embarrassed that this is how the world game was represented.

For the ABC to now go to the FFA and say they want to be taken seriously when it comes to football in this country will take a stylistic u-turn so large you can see it from space.

All we want is good coverage with knowledgable hosts, not what I can only imagine was the fever dream of a staffer that was somehow taken seriously.

I look forward to the press releases that will hail the coverage as a success and laughing accordingly, but if that is seriously the best they can do with paid staff, give me a free ticket to host and I’ll have a crack, can’t be any worse.