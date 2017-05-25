Ajax vs Manchester United: Europa League Final live scores, blog

It’s make or break for Manchester United against Ajax today, win and their season will be seen as a success, lose and it’s a failure. You can follow all the action, live score and key moments on The Roar on the blog live at 4:45am (AEST).

United have a chance to claim their place in the Champions League next season and win a trophy they haven’t won in their history. They face Ajax today knowing their season rests on how the match goes.

United have for months have seen the Europa League as their best chance of getting into the Champions League next season, so they prioritised this competition over the EPL, where they finished sixth missing out on a Champions League spot.

Ajax coach Peter Bosz, spoke about controlling his players’ nerves in today’s final, he said:

“We only have a chance of beating Manchester United if we play our own game, which we have developed this season and which I like to call the Ajax way of playing.

“Will they be nervous? I should send them instantly to the doctor if they don’t feel nervous.

“It would be remarkable if they didn’t feel nervousness. I know they are young and we have to help them but we have been preparing for this game since our semi-final win against Lyon.”

Prediction

Manchester United have been planning for this game for months, Jose knew the best chance of getting Manchester United in to the Champions League this season was by winning this competition.

We have seen recently Manchester United resting key players for today’s game, so I can’t look past United.

The Red Devils will be too strong for Ajax and will win 2-0.

Ajax 0-2 Manchester United.

You can follow all the action, live score and key moments on The Roar on the blog live at 4:45am (AEST).