Geelong Cats vs Port Adelaide Power: AFL live scores, blog

Thursday night football returns to Simmonds Stadium as the Geelong Cats welcome the Port Adelaide Power fresh off their bye. Join The Roar from 7:20pm AEST for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game.

After Geelong were ravaged all week long they responded in the best way possible last weekend with a 23-point win over the premiers.

What was most impressive about the victory was that they laid 134 tackles which is the fourth highest number ever recorded.

Patrick Dangerfield put on an absolute clinic last week having 36 touches and kicking four goals. He set the tone early with a big tackle on Bontempelli to then slot the goal from 55m.

Mitch Duncan continued his good form with 31 disposals and a game-high 18 tackles.

We are in a bit of the unknown with Port Adelaide after playing the first ever match for premiership points in China then having a bye.

They did what they had to against the Gold Coast winning comfortably by 72 points.

They will be missing key midfielder Chad Wingard for the next couple of weeks with a groin injury but welcome back goal sneak Aaron Young.

Port average 17 more inside 50s then their opponents this season and that is a key reason why big man Charlie Dixon is having is best season to date and will be a handful along with Robbie Gray up forward.

Prediction

This match will be won in the midfield and if the Port midfielders like Travis Boak, Brad Ebert, and Ollie Wines can match it with Patrick Dangerfield, Joel and Scott Selwood, and Mitch Duncan then I think they can snatch the victory down at the Cattery.

Port Adelaide by 15

