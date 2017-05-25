 

Geelong Cats vs Port Adelaide Power: AFL live scores, blog

Mat Datson Roar Guru

By , Mat Datson is a Roar Guru

    Geelong Cats vs. Port Adelaide
    Simonds Stadium
    AFL Home and Away May 25, 2017
    Q1 - 30:00 - Geelong Cats 11, Port Adelaide 19
    Geelong Cats Port Adelaide
     G B Pts G B Pts
    Q11511   3119

    Thursday night football returns to Simmonds Stadium as the Geelong Cats welcome the Port Adelaide Power fresh off their bye. Join The Roar from 7:20pm AEST for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game.

    After Geelong were ravaged all week long they responded in the best way possible last weekend with a 23-point win over the premiers.

    What was most impressive about the victory was that they laid 134 tackles which is the fourth highest number ever recorded.

    Patrick Dangerfield put on an absolute clinic last week having 36 touches and kicking four goals. He set the tone early with a big tackle on Bontempelli to then slot the goal from 55m.

    Mitch Duncan continued his good form with 31 disposals and a game-high 18 tackles.

    We are in a bit of the unknown with Port Adelaide after playing the first ever match for premiership points in China then having a bye.

    They did what they had to against the Gold Coast winning comfortably by 72 points.

    They will be missing key midfielder Chad Wingard for the next couple of weeks with a groin injury but welcome back goal sneak Aaron Young.

    Port average 17 more inside 50s then their opponents this season and that is a key reason why big man Charlie Dixon is having is best season to date and will be a handful along with Robbie Gray up forward.

    Prediction
    This match will be won in the midfield and if the Port midfielders like Travis Boak, Brad Ebert, and Ollie Wines can match it with Patrick Dangerfield, Joel and Scott Selwood, and Mitch Duncan then I think they can snatch the victory down at the Cattery.

    Port Adelaide by 15

    Port Adelaide by 15

    Live Score Updates

    Events
    Quarter 1
    2' BEHIND - Rushed (Geelong Cats)
    6' GOAL - Sam Gray (Port Adelaide)
    9' BEHIND - Mitch Duncan (Geelong Cats)
    16' BEHIND - Mark Blicavs (Geelong Cats)
    18' GOAL - Aaron Young (Port Adelaide)
    19' BEHIND - Tom Hawkins (Geelong Cats)
    22' BEHIND - Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong Cats)
    23' GOAL - Zach Tuohy (Geelong Cats)
    24' GOAL - Justin Westhoff (Port Adelaide)
    28' BEHIND - Jared Polec (Port Adelaide)