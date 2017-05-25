Geelong Cats vs Port Adelaide Power: AFL live scores, blog

Thursday night football returns to Simmonds Stadium as the Geelong Cats welcome the Port Adelaide Power fresh off their bye. Join The Roar from 7:20pm AEST for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game.
After Geelong were ravaged all week long they responded in the best way possible last weekend with a 23-point win over the premiers.
What was most impressive about the victory was that they laid 134 tackles which is the fourth highest number ever recorded.
Patrick Dangerfield put on an absolute clinic last week having 36 touches and kicking four goals. He set the tone early with a big tackle on Bontempelli to then slot the goal from 55m.
Mitch Duncan continued his good form with 31 disposals and a game-high 18 tackles.
We are in a bit of the unknown with Port Adelaide after playing the first ever match for premiership points in China then having a bye.
They did what they had to against the Gold Coast winning comfortably by 72 points.
They will be missing key midfielder Chad Wingard for the next couple of weeks with a groin injury but welcome back goal sneak Aaron Young.
Port average 17 more inside 50s then their opponents this season and that is a key reason why big man Charlie Dixon is having is best season to date and will be a handful along with Robbie Gray up forward.
Prediction
This match will be won in the midfield and if the Port midfielders like Travis Boak, Brad Ebert, and Ollie Wines can match it with Patrick Dangerfield, Joel and Scott Selwood, and Mitch Duncan then I think they can snatch the victory down at the Cattery.
Port Adelaide by 15
Join The Roar from 7:20pm AEST for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game.
7:51pm
Mat Datson said | 7:51pm | ! Report
Quarter Time
Geelong have double the inside 50s but some slick transition football from the Power have them infront by 8points.Polec leads all comers with 12 disposals while Duncan has 11 for the cats
Geelong 1.5.11
Port Adelaide 3.1.19
7:46pm
Mat Datson said | 7:46pm | ! Report
Goal
Good pressure from Port inside the 50 as Westhoff snaps the goal. Quick response
Geelong 1.5.11
Port Adelaide 3.0.18
7:45pm
Mat Datson said | 7:45pm | ! Report
Goal
Geelong are finally on the board with a goal as irishmen Zach Tuohy with the long bomb from outside 50
Geelong 1.5.11
Port Adelaide 2.0.12
7:44pm
Paul D said | 7:44pm | ! Report
Tuohy! Oh he’s a gun. Love seeing defenders bomb them from outside 50
7:42pm
Mat Datson said | 7:42pm | ! Report
15 inside 50s to 5 yet Geelong trail by 8.
Geelong 0.4.4
Port Adelaide 2.0.12
7:40pm
Mat Datson said | 7:40pm | ! Report
Goal
Its a second for the Power with some great tansition footbal leads to Aaron Youn kicks it from 50m.
Geelong 0.3.3
Port Adelaide 2.0.12
7:36pm
Mat Datson said | 7:36pm | ! Report
Geelong inaccurate early as Blicavs takes a good mark 30m out but misses to the left.
Geelong 0.3.3
Port Adelaide 1.0.6
7:31pm
Mat Datson said | 7:31pm | ! Report
6 Minutes in and Port only have the 1 inside 50 for a goal.
Geelong 0.2.2
Port Adelaide 1.0.6
7:27pm
Mat Datson said | 7:27pm | ! Report
Goal
Perfect start for the Power with Sam Gray bursting into the 50 to kick the goal
Geelong 0.1.1
Port Adelaide 1.0.6
7:22pm
Mat Datson said | 7:22pm | ! Report
We are underway at Simmonds Stadium!
Geelong 0.0.0
Port Adelaide 0.0.0
7:17pm
Mat Datson said | 7:17pm | ! Report
Geelong have just gone through their banner and first bounce should be about 5minutes away.
Can Geelong replicate the enormous pressure they put on last week? Or will Power continue their stellar start to the season and get a good scalp away from home.
We should be in for a cracking game!
7:15pm
Mat Datson said | 7:15pm | ! Report
Welcome to The Roar for Thursday night football which will be on for the next 5 weeks!!
Who is everybody tipping tonight?
7:17pm
Paul D said | 7:17pm | ! Report
Go the Cats