Just rolling with it. Business as usual for Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker may be heading for the bright lights of Vegas for an interim middleweight title fight on July 8 – but he won’t be there long.

On Mondays and Wednesday nights in the industrial suburb of Smeaton Grange near Narellan and the new housing estate of Oran Park, you can find Robert Whittaker teaching at the Gracie Jiu Jitsu Academy.

When he’s not, he’s training. And training. And training.

The 26-year-old’s incredibly strong work ethic coupled with his ability to keep his feet firmly on the ground has, to this point, done him well.

With current UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping injured, Whittaker’s interim middleweight fight at UFC 213 in Las Vegas on July 8 against Cuban Yoel Romero will probably be another whirlwind tour for the New Zealand born Aussie.

As the number one middleweight contender, Romero has a 12-win, one-loss record – with the loss being way back in 2011.

At six feet tall and 84kg, he’s a mean mother who fits comfortably well into his ‘Soldier of God’ nickname.

Whittaker, however – same weight and height – is also in strong form, notching up his seventh straight win with an emphatic knockout of Ronaldo Souza over the Easter long weekend.

Immediately after that fight, also in Las Vegas, Whittaker reportedly jumped straight on a plane to head home. He had family to see, classes to teach, and more training to do. Lots more training.

I expect this one will be no different.

Whittaker’s bout is the co-main event of UFC 213, on par with Amanda Nunes taking on Valentina Shevchenko in the women’s bantamweight division.

Looks like another $50 will be added to my Foxtel account that weekend when I hope to see Whittaker thumping that Southern Cross tattooed on his chest after another convincing win.

The whole family might be going to Vegas for the next one if that happens. Roll on UFC 213.