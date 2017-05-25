Peats’ tweet gives Blues 1-0 lead in passion

The last decade as a New South Welshman has left me feeling nothing for Origin except violent dysentery.

Until this week, when Nathan Peats profoundly moved me.

Even though I won't make it and I'm fine with that, I would love and give anything just to play one game of origin for NSW… #bleedblue4eva — Nathan Peats (@nathanpeats9) July 4, 2012

Candidly speaking, this simple Tweet from four years ago is the greatest thing to happen to New South Wales Origin since the prohibition of horse-based bonding.

For the first time since Tommy Raudonikis drank piranhas and demanded unsolicited violence, these humble and heartfelt words send the Blues in to the series with the upper hand in the only category that matters: passion.

Greater than completion rates or points, passion is the only currency Origin is measured in. That’s why Queensland are on two record-breaking streaks: 10 wins in the last 11 series, and 35 years straight as the most passionate state, as voted by themselves.

They take their passion as seriously as their famous Mt Isa sugar cane. For proof, look no further than their winning three-point game plan.

1.Passion;

2.Passion;

3.Give the ball to JT – and do it passionately.

Now, Peats’ words have turned the worm in New South Wales’ favour even before a soliloquy has been uttered in anger.

By disproving the theories that this state does not have a pulse for Origin, the Blues are hitting the Queenslanders right where it hurts in their sensitive passion plums; simply by showing they care.

The debutant rake’s Tweet drips with heart and reeks of desire, and best of all, craps all over this year’s predictable attempt by the Maroons of having Kevin Walters cry because he has too many fullbacks.

Who would’ve thought that when Peats sent this organic missive from the depths of Origin anonymity- at 6:15am after obviously rising early to commence a long day of caring deeply for his state – that he would be bringing down an empire only five years later?

In fact, the sheer desire and desperation of his mini-dispatch was so Maroon-like, it’s a wonder they didn’t implement protocol and re-zone state boundaries to include his whereabouts.

I can only suppose they didn’t have internet at the time.

From a man who would later be heartlessly deported from the state by Parramatta and made to live on the evil Glitter Strip of Australia’s North Korea, only to be returned to be informed you’re Peter Wallace’s understudy, these words mean everything.

They are the new Cattledog. Emblazon them across change room walls and introduce them to the state school curriculum.

If Laurie Daley can coach, he will melt Peats tweet down to microchips at a Phillip Street refinery and insert them in to the temples of every man in his set-up except Sterlo, who will take it in the thigh because he’s got nothing to cover the scarring.

Thank you, Peatsy, for gifting us an early lead in the series with some real Queensland-like desire for the jersey.

It’s great to feel something again that doesn’t require Imodium.