 

Round 10 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

Josh Elliott is a Roar Editor

    The teams for Round 10 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.

    Geelong Cats vs Port Adelaide Power

    7:20pm Thursday May 25, Simonds Stadium

    Geelong Cats
    IN: Cameron Guthrie, Darcy Lang, Jordan Cunico
    OUT: Tom Lonergan (Managed), Nakia Cockatoo (Hamstring), Mark O’Connor (Omitted)
    NEW: Jordan Cunico

    Port Adelaide Power
    IN: Aaron Young
    OUT: Chad Wingard (Calf)

    Sydney Swans vs Hawthorn Hawks

    7:50pm Friday May 26, SCG

    Sydney Swans
    IN: Oliver Florent
    OUT: Harry Cunningham (Foot)

    Hawthorn Hawks
    IN: Dallas Willsmore, Kaiden Brand, James Cousins
    OUT: Kurt Heatherley (Omitted), Billy Hartung (Omitted), Will Langford (Omitted)
    NEW: Dallas Willsmore, James Cousins

    Western Bulldogs vs St Kilda Saints

    1:45pm Saturday May 27, Etihad Stadium

    Western Bulldogs
    IN: Tim English, Jake Stringer, Shane Biggs
    OUT: Travis Cloke (Omitted), Jack Redpath (Omitted), Lukas Webb (Omitted)
    NEW: Tim English

    St Kilda Saints
    IN: Shane Savage, Darren Minchington
    OUT: Luke Dunstan (Omitted), Nick Riewoldt (Knee)

    Melbourne Demons vs Gold Coast Suns

    4:35pm Saturday May 27, Traeger Park

    Melbourne Demons
    IN: James Harmes, Jake Melksham, Alex Neal-Bullen
    OUT: Dean Kent (Omitted), Christian Salem (Suspension), Sam Weideman (Omitted)

    Gold Coast Suns
    IN: Will Brodie, David Swallow, Pearce Hanley
    OUT: Jack Bowes (Illness), Keegan Brooksby (Omitted), Gary Ablett (Shoulder)
    NEW: Will Brodie

    Richmond Tigers vs Essendon Bombers

    7:25pm Saturday May 27, MCG

    Richmond Tigers
    IN: Josh Caddy, Todd Elton
    OUT: Ivan Soldo (Omitted), Anthony Miles (Omitted)

    Essendon Bombers
    IN: Tom Bellchambers
    OUT: Matthew Leuenberger (Illness)

    Adelaide Crows vs Fremantle Dockers

    7:40pm Saturday May 27, Adelaide Oval

    Adelaide Crows
    IN: Josh Jenkins, David Mackay
    OUT: Curtly Hampton (Ankle), Jordan Gallucci (Omitted)

    Fremantle Dockers
    IN: Jonathon Griffin, Darcy Tucker
    OUT: Ed Langdon (Knee), Aaron Sandilands (Hamstring)

    Collingwood Magpies vs Brisbane Lions

    1:10pm Sunday May 28, MCG

    Collingwood Magpies
    IN: Matthew Scharenberg, Tim Broomhead, Jackson Ramsay, Ben Crocker, Mason Cox
    OUT: Henry Schade (Omitted), James Aish (Cheekbone)

    (three to be omitted)

    Brisbane Lions
    IN: Tom Cutler, Daniel McStay, Ryan Bastinac, Rohan Bewick, Cedric Cox, Rhys Mathieson, Archie Smith
    OUT: Tom Bell (Omitted), Josh Walker (Omitted), Claye Beams (Hamstring), Ryan Harwood (Omitted)

    (three to be omitted)

    Carlton Blues vs North Melbourne Kangaroos

    3:20pm Sunday May 28, Eithad Stadium

    Carlton Blues
    IN: Liam Sumner, Simon White, Harrison Macreadie, Billie Smedts, Andrew Phillips
    OUT: Dale Thomas (Injured), Sam Rowe (Knee)

    (three to be omitted)

    North Melbourne Kangaroos
    IN: Jed Anderson, Trent Dumont, Braydon Preuss
    OUT: none

    (three to be omitted)

    West Coast Eagles vs GWS Giants

    4:40pm Sunday May 28, Domain Stadium

    West Coast Eagles
    IN: Will Schofield, Josh Hill, Drew Petrie, Eric Mackenzie, Lewis Jetta, Jackson Nelson, Mark Hutchings, Malcolm Karpany
    OUT: Jack Redden (Omitted), Fraser McInnes (Omitted), Kurt Mutimer (Omitted), Sharrod Wellingham (Ankle), Tom Barrass (Omitted)

    (three to be omitted)

    GWS Giants
    IN: Isaac Cumming, Dawson Simpson, Tim Mohr, Harrison Himmelberg, Matthew Kennedy
    OUT: Rory Lobb (Groin), Steve Johnson (Knee)
    NEW: Isaac Cumming, Dawson Simpson

    (three to be omitted)

    All times are AEST.

