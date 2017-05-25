Round 10 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

By Josh Elliott , 25 May 2017 Josh Elliott is a Roar Editor

Can the NRL follow the success of AFL Women's?

Perryman delivers greatest rookie interview of all time

Things get vicious between the Demons and Kangaroos

AFL get serious on jumper-punching

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

The teams for Round 10 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.

Geelong Cats vs Port Adelaide Power

7:20pm Thursday May 25, Simonds Stadium

Geelong Cats

IN: Cameron Guthrie, Darcy Lang, Jordan Cunico

OUT: Tom Lonergan (Managed), Nakia Cockatoo (Hamstring), Mark O’Connor (Omitted)

NEW: Jordan Cunico

Port Adelaide Power

IN: Aaron Young

OUT: Chad Wingard (Calf)

Sydney Swans vs Hawthorn Hawks

7:50pm Friday May 26, SCG

Sydney Swans

IN: Oliver Florent

OUT: Harry Cunningham (Foot)

Hawthorn Hawks

IN: Dallas Willsmore, Kaiden Brand, James Cousins

OUT: Kurt Heatherley (Omitted), Billy Hartung (Omitted), Will Langford (Omitted)

NEW: Dallas Willsmore, James Cousins

Western Bulldogs vs St Kilda Saints

1:45pm Saturday May 27, Etihad Stadium

Western Bulldogs

IN: Tim English, Jake Stringer, Shane Biggs

OUT: Travis Cloke (Omitted), Jack Redpath (Omitted), Lukas Webb (Omitted)

NEW: Tim English

St Kilda Saints

IN: Shane Savage, Darren Minchington

OUT: Luke Dunstan (Omitted), Nick Riewoldt (Knee)

Melbourne Demons vs Gold Coast Suns

4:35pm Saturday May 27, Traeger Park

Melbourne Demons

IN: James Harmes, Jake Melksham, Alex Neal-Bullen

OUT: Dean Kent (Omitted), Christian Salem (Suspension), Sam Weideman (Omitted)

Gold Coast Suns

IN: Will Brodie, David Swallow, Pearce Hanley

OUT: Jack Bowes (Illness), Keegan Brooksby (Omitted), Gary Ablett (Shoulder)

NEW: Will Brodie

Richmond Tigers vs Essendon Bombers

7:25pm Saturday May 27, MCG

Richmond Tigers

IN: Josh Caddy, Todd Elton

OUT: Ivan Soldo (Omitted), Anthony Miles (Omitted)

Essendon Bombers

IN: Tom Bellchambers

OUT: Matthew Leuenberger (Illness)

Adelaide Crows vs Fremantle Dockers

7:40pm Saturday May 27, Adelaide Oval

Adelaide Crows

IN: Josh Jenkins, David Mackay

OUT: Curtly Hampton (Ankle), Jordan Gallucci (Omitted)

Fremantle Dockers

IN: Jonathon Griffin, Darcy Tucker

OUT: Ed Langdon (Knee), Aaron Sandilands (Hamstring)

Collingwood Magpies vs Brisbane Lions

1:10pm Sunday May 28, MCG

Collingwood Magpies

IN: Matthew Scharenberg, Tim Broomhead, Jackson Ramsay, Ben Crocker, Mason Cox

OUT: Henry Schade (Omitted), James Aish (Cheekbone)

(three to be omitted)

Brisbane Lions

IN: Tom Cutler, Daniel McStay, Ryan Bastinac, Rohan Bewick, Cedric Cox, Rhys Mathieson, Archie Smith

OUT: Tom Bell (Omitted), Josh Walker (Omitted), Claye Beams (Hamstring), Ryan Harwood (Omitted)

(three to be omitted)

Carlton Blues vs North Melbourne Kangaroos

3:20pm Sunday May 28, Eithad Stadium

Carlton Blues

IN: Liam Sumner, Simon White, Harrison Macreadie, Billie Smedts, Andrew Phillips

OUT: Dale Thomas (Injured), Sam Rowe (Knee)

(three to be omitted)

North Melbourne Kangaroos

IN: Jed Anderson, Trent Dumont, Braydon Preuss

OUT: none

(three to be omitted)

West Coast Eagles vs GWS Giants

4:40pm Sunday May 28, Domain Stadium

West Coast Eagles

IN: Will Schofield, Josh Hill, Drew Petrie, Eric Mackenzie, Lewis Jetta, Jackson Nelson, Mark Hutchings, Malcolm Karpany

OUT: Jack Redden (Omitted), Fraser McInnes (Omitted), Kurt Mutimer (Omitted), Sharrod Wellingham (Ankle), Tom Barrass (Omitted)

(three to be omitted)

GWS Giants

IN: Isaac Cumming, Dawson Simpson, Tim Mohr, Harrison Himmelberg, Matthew Kennedy

OUT: Rory Lobb (Groin), Steve Johnson (Knee)

NEW: Isaac Cumming, Dawson Simpson

(three to be omitted)

All times are AEST.