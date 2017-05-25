Round 10 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

The teams for Round 10 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.
Geelong Cats vs Port Adelaide Power
7:20pm Thursday May 25, Simonds Stadium
Geelong Cats
IN: Cameron Guthrie, Darcy Lang, Jordan Cunico
OUT: Tom Lonergan (Managed), Nakia Cockatoo (Hamstring), Mark O’Connor (Omitted)
NEW: Jordan Cunico
Port Adelaide Power
IN: Aaron Young
OUT: Chad Wingard (Calf)
Sydney Swans vs Hawthorn Hawks
7:50pm Friday May 26, SCG
Sydney Swans
IN: Oliver Florent
OUT: Harry Cunningham (Foot)
Hawthorn Hawks
IN: Dallas Willsmore, Kaiden Brand, James Cousins
OUT: Kurt Heatherley (Omitted), Billy Hartung (Omitted), Will Langford (Omitted)
NEW: Dallas Willsmore, James Cousins
Western Bulldogs vs St Kilda Saints
1:45pm Saturday May 27, Etihad Stadium
Western Bulldogs
IN: Tim English, Jake Stringer, Shane Biggs
OUT: Travis Cloke (Omitted), Jack Redpath (Omitted), Lukas Webb (Omitted)
NEW: Tim English
St Kilda Saints
IN: Shane Savage, Darren Minchington
OUT: Luke Dunstan (Omitted), Nick Riewoldt (Knee)
Melbourne Demons vs Gold Coast Suns
4:35pm Saturday May 27, Traeger Park
Melbourne Demons
IN: James Harmes, Jake Melksham, Alex Neal-Bullen
OUT: Dean Kent (Omitted), Christian Salem (Suspension), Sam Weideman (Omitted)
Gold Coast Suns
IN: Will Brodie, David Swallow, Pearce Hanley
OUT: Jack Bowes (Illness), Keegan Brooksby (Omitted), Gary Ablett (Shoulder)
NEW: Will Brodie
Richmond Tigers vs Essendon Bombers
7:25pm Saturday May 27, MCG
Richmond Tigers
IN: Josh Caddy, Todd Elton
OUT: Ivan Soldo (Omitted), Anthony Miles (Omitted)
Essendon Bombers
IN: Tom Bellchambers
OUT: Matthew Leuenberger (Illness)
Adelaide Crows vs Fremantle Dockers
7:40pm Saturday May 27, Adelaide Oval
Adelaide Crows
IN: Josh Jenkins, David Mackay
OUT: Curtly Hampton (Ankle), Jordan Gallucci (Omitted)
Fremantle Dockers
IN: Jonathon Griffin, Darcy Tucker
OUT: Ed Langdon (Knee), Aaron Sandilands (Hamstring)
Collingwood Magpies vs Brisbane Lions
1:10pm Sunday May 28, MCG
Collingwood Magpies
IN: Matthew Scharenberg, Tim Broomhead, Jackson Ramsay, Ben Crocker, Mason Cox
OUT: Henry Schade (Omitted), James Aish (Cheekbone)
(three to be omitted)
Brisbane Lions
IN: Tom Cutler, Daniel McStay, Ryan Bastinac, Rohan Bewick, Cedric Cox, Rhys Mathieson, Archie Smith
OUT: Tom Bell (Omitted), Josh Walker (Omitted), Claye Beams (Hamstring), Ryan Harwood (Omitted)
(three to be omitted)
Carlton Blues vs North Melbourne Kangaroos
3:20pm Sunday May 28, Eithad Stadium
Carlton Blues
IN: Liam Sumner, Simon White, Harrison Macreadie, Billie Smedts, Andrew Phillips
OUT: Dale Thomas (Injured), Sam Rowe (Knee)
(three to be omitted)
North Melbourne Kangaroos
IN: Jed Anderson, Trent Dumont, Braydon Preuss
OUT: none
(three to be omitted)
West Coast Eagles vs GWS Giants
4:40pm Sunday May 28, Domain Stadium
West Coast Eagles
IN: Will Schofield, Josh Hill, Drew Petrie, Eric Mackenzie, Lewis Jetta, Jackson Nelson, Mark Hutchings, Malcolm Karpany
OUT: Jack Redden (Omitted), Fraser McInnes (Omitted), Kurt Mutimer (Omitted), Sharrod Wellingham (Ankle), Tom Barrass (Omitted)
(three to be omitted)
GWS Giants
IN: Isaac Cumming, Dawson Simpson, Tim Mohr, Harrison Himmelberg, Matthew Kennedy
OUT: Rory Lobb (Groin), Steve Johnson (Knee)
NEW: Isaac Cumming, Dawson Simpson
(three to be omitted)
All times are AEST.
May 25th 2017 @ 6:57pm
Mickyo said | May 25th 2017 @ 6:57pm | ! Report
Apparently Essendon v Richmond is a sell out 90k plus expected
GA is sold out and 800 lev 4 tickets remain, nose bleed territory