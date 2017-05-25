The Roar’s NRL expert tips and predictions: Round 12

The State of Origin teams have been announced and it means only one thing for NRL teams – absolute mayhem. Shortened rounds, byes, weakened teams and everyone putting forward a new competition structure. Anyway, we still have four games to sink our teeth into and The Roar‘s NRL expert tipping panel are here to try and make some sense of it all.

It was just about straightforward last week, with The Crowd picking up seven tips and taking out the round ahead of Greg and myself, who both ended with six. That leaves The Crowd roaring ahead on 60, with Greg on 55. I’m a further four back on 51.

Tim had five last week, sitting on 49 with Mary tipping half the round and being a further two points back on overall standings.

All the favourites picked up wins last weekend, with the only game that went the other way being the Sea Eagles’ victory over the Titans.

The Sharks and Dragons kicked things off with strong victories, before the Broncos completed a shut-out of the Tigers – given my tipping on that one, let’s never talk about it again.

Ricky Stuart’s Raiders handed Mitchell Moses a first up loss in Eels colours before the Knights gave the Panthers an almighty scare, with order returning for the Roosters and Storm to close out the round with victories over the Bulldogs and Rabbitohs respectively.

It will be the Rabbitohs to kick off Round 12, as they host Moses and the Eels, before the woeful Warriors host the Origin-depleted Broncos. The Sharks will then look to pull another one out of the fire against the Bulldogs before the Raiders take on the Roosters to close it out.

Tips: Eels, Warriors, Sharks, Raiders

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Parramatta Eels

Eels. Tough one to call, but it’s a bit of a slog for the Rabbitohs, coming back from playing in a very physical game against the Storm in Perth on Sunday night and having to go around again just five days later.

New Zealand Warriors vs Brisbane Broncos

Warriors. Honestly, I don’t want to tip them, but I also don’t want to tip against them in a game like this, which they really should win. The Broncos will be competitive even with their Origin players out, but come on.

Cronulla Sharks vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Sharks. Both teams are significantly affected by State of Origin withdrawals, which brings me back to the Bulldogs missing a lot of spark without the injured Josh Reynolds. The Sharks to edge them out in a grinding affair.

Canberra Raiders vs Sydney Roosters

Raiders. Terrific opportunity for them to make it two wins in a row. They’re not playing great at the moment, but the State of Origin outs for the Roosters make this a game the Raiders should win if they are disciplined.

Tips: Rabbitohs, Warriors, Sharks, Raiders

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Parramatta Eels

Rabbitohs. The Eels were oh so close last week and Mitchell Moses certainly didn’t look like he had just joined the side. However, I’ve just got a feeling that the Rabbitohs will find a way to win this game. Their attack was ineffective against the Storm and they’ll be looking to redeem themselves.

New Zealand Warriors vs Brisbane Broncos

Warriors. They were so completely terrible last week they should be sending apology letters to all of us who watched their gutless, insipid effort. Kevin Campion should be brought back to punch some heads. If the Kiwis don’t respond this week against an Origin-depleted Broncos, well, we should drop them from the NRL. I’m sick of their half-assed, spineless rubbish.

Cronulla Sharks vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Sharks. Hard one, but going Sharks. At home and their outs aren’t so bad as Morris, Klemmer and Jackson. Although James Maloney will be missed in attack, Chad Townsend and Valentine Holmes should do alright.

Canberra Raiders vs Sydney Roosters

Raiders. This will be a lot closer than you might think though. The Roosters side is packed with talent in spite of the outs. Further, Josh Papalii is so clearly the Raiders best this year it isn’t funny. The Green Machine should get home on the back of their home crowd but it’ll be close.

Tips: Eels, Warriors, Sharks, Raiders

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Parramatta Eels

Eels. This really is season on the line for the Eels. After back-to-back losses, they need to get back into the winner’s circle. Despite a couple of injury concerns including Nathan Brown, Brad Takairangi and Corey Norman, they will still get across the line against a Bunnies side seriously struggling for form.

New Zealand Warriors vs Brisbane Broncos

Warriors. I’ve said I would never tip the Warriors again, but I never learn. The Broncos struggle at this time of the year because of State of Origin. The Warriors also always aim up during this time of the year and will be boosted by the return of Simon Mannering.

Cronulla Sharks vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Sharks. A tough game to tip. The Sharks are missing Andrew Fifita, Jack Bird, James Maloney and Wade Graham, but the Bulldogs have problems of their own without Brett Morris, David Klemmer and Josh Jackson. The Dogs are really struggling in the halves, missing Josh Reynolds. I’m still not confident with the Matt Frawley and Moses Mbye combination and see the Sharks winning comprehensively.

Canberra Raiders vs Sydney Roosters

Raiders. To put it simply, the Roosters are missing too many players to win this game, including Mitchell Pearce and Boyd Cordner, while the only Origin casualty for Canberra is Josh Papalii. Raiders to win in front of their home crowd.

Tips: Eels, Broncos, Sharks, Roosters

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Parramatta Eels

Eels. Moses was up and down last week in his club debut, but showed some good touches and another week on the training paddock will work wonders. Despite being without Corey Norman, the Rabbitohs haven’t been consistently good, and they will get beaten here.

New Zealand Warriors vs Brisbane Broncos

Broncos. Even with the Broncos missing Origin players, including Anthony Milford, I’m not tipping the Warriors now, next week, the week after that, or… you get the idea. Enough said.

Cronulla Sharks vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Sharks. Cronulla will be down a few Origin players – Wade Graham, James Maloney Jack Bird and Andrew Fifita – the scale of those losses can’t be understated, but Cronulla are building their season on defence, and it could have been worse – how Valentine Holmes didn’t get selected I will never know. They are finding ways to win when they shouldn’t be, and I expect them to do something similar here.

Canberra Raiders vs Sydney Roosters

Roosters. The Raiders need to win some games during the Origin weeks – badly. The problem is, they just aren’t playing well enough. Luke Keary, on the other hand, has ten try assists for the season and should stand up alongside x-factor Sio Siua Taukeiaho and replacement half Connor Watson to lead the Roosters to victory.

Round 12 Tim Greg Mary Scott The Crowd RAB V EEL RAB EEL EEL EEL ??? WAR V BRO WAR WAR WAR BRO ??? SHA V BUL SHA SHA SHA SHA ??? RAI V ROO RAI RAI RAI ROO ??? Last week 5 6 4 6 7 Total 49 55 47 51 60

