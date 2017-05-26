AFL blockbusters, the FA Cup final, tennis and much more: How to watch all the best sporting action this weekend

It’s another big week of sport ahead and The Roar has you covered with every event shown over the course of the weekend in Australia all compiled on this one page.
From the usual footy fare of AFL, NRL and Super Rugby to tennis, cycling and motorsport, it’s a busy few days ahead for the sports fanatic. But watching all of the events live just isn’t going to happen, unless you can somehow find a way to instantly travel from Sydney to Melbourne to London and back again.
No, the only way to catch all of the action is from the comfort of your living room in front of your favourite TV. Here are all the events you won’t want to miss this weekend.
Sport-by-Sport TV guide
AFL
Round 10 of the AFL season will see eight games over the weekend, with the Geelong Cats having already played the Port Adelaide Power last night.
It’s important to note that, because of the AFL’s TV deal, games shown on Seven will be on a state-by-state basis, as indicated below.
|Day
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel(s)
|Friday
|Swans vs Hawks
|7:00 PM
|10:30 PM
|Fox Footy, Seven
|Saturday
|Bulldogs vs St Kilda
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|Fox Footy
|Saturday
|Demons vs Suns
|4:30 PM
|7:20 PM
|Fox Footy, Seven (QLD)
|Saturday
|Tigers vs Bombers
|7:20 PM
|10:15 PM
|Fox Footy, Seven (national apart from WA, SA)
|Saturday
|Crows vs Dockers
|7:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|Fox Footy, Seven (WA, SA)
|Sunday
|Magpies vs Lions
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|Fox Footy, Seven (QLD)
|Sunday
|Blues vs Kangaroos
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|Fox Sports 503, Seven (apart from QLD, WA, NSW)
|Sunday
|Eagles vs Giants
|4:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|Fox Footy, Seven (WA, NSW)
Cricket
The Champions Trophy starts next week, but first England host South Africa for three One Day Internationals, with the second set to be played on Saturday evening.
|Day
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel(s)
|Saturday
|2nd ODI – England vs South Africa
|7:30 PM
|3:30 AM
|Fox Sports 506
Cycling
The Giro d’Italia is into the final weekend, with three big stages to decide who will take out the 2017 crown. Eurosport is covering every single day of the race.
|Day
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel(s)
|Friday
|Giro d’Italia – Stage 19
|9:00 PM
|1:30 AM
|Eurosport
|Saturday
|Giro d’Italia – Stage 20
|9:30 PM
|1:30 AM
|Eurosport
|Sunday
|Giro d’Italia – Stage 21
|9:30 PM
|1:30 AM
|Eurosport
Football
The English Premier League season might be over, but two of the big guns will be coming back out for the FA Cup Final, which is to be played on Sunday morning between Arsenal and Chelsea.
|Day
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel(s)
|Sunday
|FA Cup Final – Arsenal vs Chelsea
|2:00 AM
|5:00 AM
|ESPN
Motorsport
The world of motorsport never stops, with the Indianapolis 500, as well as one of the monument F1 races of the year in Monaco.
|Day
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel(s)
|Sunday
|Monaco GP
|9:30 PM
|1:00 AM
|Fox Sports 504
|Monday
|Indianapolis 500
|1:30 AM
|6:00 AM
|ESPN 2
Rugby League
With State of Origin on the way, the NRL enters a round where eight teams have a bye, leaving just four games to be played over the course of the weekend.
That leaves one on Friday, two on Saturday and one on Sunday instead of the usual fare.
|Day
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel(s)
|Friday
|Rabbitohs vs Eels
|7:00 PM
|9:45 PM
|Fox League, Nine
|Saturday
|Warriors vs Broncos
|5:00 PM
|7:30 PM
|Fox League
|Sunday
|Sharks vs Bulldogs
|7:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|Fox League
|Sunday
|Raiders vs Rooosters
|3:30 PM
|6:00 PM
|Fox League, Nine
Rugby Union
The Super Rugby competition is approaching the finals, and the Lions are on the way to New Zealand, but we still have another full round to get through, with nine games across the weekend.
|Day
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel(s)
|Friday
|Blues vs Chiefs
|5:30 PM
|7:20 PM
|Fox Sports 501
|Friday
|Reds vs Force
|7:20 PM
|9:30 PM
|Fox Sports 501
|Saturday
|Sunwolves vs Cheetahs
|3:15 PM
|5:15 PM
|Fox Sports 501
|Saturday
|Highlanders vs Waratahs
|5:15 PM
|7:30 PM
|Fox Sports 501
|Saturday
|Rebels vs Crusaders
|7:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|Fox Sports 501
|Saturday
|Bulls vs Hurricanes
|11:00 PM
|1:00 AM
|Fox Sports 501
|Sunday
|Sharks vs Stormers
|1:00 AM
|3:00 AM
|Fox Sports 501
|Sunday
|Jaguares vs Brumbies
|7:30 AM
|9:30 AM
|Fox Sports 501
|Sunday
|Lions vs Kings
|10:30 PM
|12:30 AM
|Fox Sports 501
Tennis
The second grand slam of the year gets underway in Paris on Sunday evening (AEST), with the French Open set to hit the courts of Roland Garros.
The first day of the tournament sees first round matches in both the men’s and women’s draw.
|Day
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel(s)
|Sunday
|French Open – Day 1
|7:30 PM
|4:00 AM
|Fox Sports
Day-by-Day TV guide
Friday
|Sport
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel
|Rugby Union
|Blues vs Chiefs
|5:30 PM
|7:20 PM
|Fox Sports 501
|Rugby League
|Rabbitohs vs Eels
|7:00 PM
|9:45 PM
|Fox League, Nine
|AFL
|Swans vs Hawks
|7:00 PM
|10:30 PM
|Fox Footy, Seven
|Rugby Union
|Reds vs Force
|7:20 PM
|9:30 PM
|Fox Sports 501
|Cycling
|Giro d’Italia – Stage 19
|9:00 PM
|1:30 AM
|Eurosport
Saturday
|Sport
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel
|AFL
|Bulldogs vs St Kilda
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|Fox Footy
|Rugby Union
|Sunwolves vs Cheetahs
|3:15 PM
|5:15 PM
|Fox Sports 501
|AFL
|Demons vs Suns
|4:30 PM
|7:20 PM
|Fox Footy, Seven (QLD)
|NRL
|Warriors vs Broncos
|5:00 PM
|7:30 PM
|Fox League
|Rugby Union
|Highlanders vs Waratahs
|5:15 PM
|7:30 PM
|Fox Sports 501
|AFL
|Tigers vs Bombers
|7:20 PM
|10:15 PM
|Fox Footy, Seven (national apart from WA, SA)
|NRL
|Sharks vs Bulldogs
|7:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|Fox League
|AFL
|Crows vs Dockers
|7:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|Fox Sports 504, Seven (WA, SA)
|Rugby Union
|Rebels vs Crusaders
|7:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|Fox Sports 501
|Cricket
|2nd ODI – England vs South Africa
|7:30 PM
|3:30 AM
|Fox Sports 506
|Cycling
|Giro d’Italia – Stage 20
|9:30 PM
|1:30 AM
|Eurosport
|Rugby Union
|Bulls vs Hurricanes
|11:00 PM
|1:00 AM
|Fox Sports 501
Sunday
|Sport
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel
|Rugby Union
|Sharks vs Stormers
|1:00 AM
|3:00 AM
|Fox Sports 501
|Rugby Union
|Jaguares vs Brumbies
|7:30 AM
|9:30 AM
|Fox Sports 501
|AFL
|Magpies vs Lions
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|Fox Footy, Seven (QLD)
|AFL
|Blues vs Kangaroos
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|Fox Sports 503, Seven (apart from QLD, WA, NSW)
|NRL
|Raiders vs Rooosters
|3:30 PM
|6:00 PM
|Fox League, Nine
|AFL
|Eagles vs Giants
|4:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|Fox Footy, Seven (WA, NSW)
|Tennis
|French Open – Day 1
|7:30 PM
|4:00 AM
|Fox Sports
|Cycling
|Giro d’Italia – Stage 21
|9:30 PM
|1:30 AM
|Eurosport
|Motorsport
|Monaco GP
|9:30 PM
|1:00 AM
|Fox Sports 504
|Rugby Union
|Lions vs Kings
|10:30 PM
|12:30 AM
|Fox Sports 501
Monday
|Sport
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel
|Motorsport
|Indianapolis 500
|1:30 AM
|6:00 AM
|ESPN 2
You can’t beat watching sport on the telly, and there’s no better TV for sports fans than the Samsung QLED TV. Packed with features like quantum dot technology, HDR 2000, 200Hz motion rate and 100% colour volume, the QLED TV offers the clearest, most colourful and most detailed picture for sports fans to enjoy all the action on.