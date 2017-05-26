AFL blockbusters, the FA Cup final, tennis and much more: How to watch all the best sporting action this weekend

Lance Franklin will line up against his former club when the Swans face the Hawks on Friday night. (AAP Image/Julian Smith)

It’s another big week of sport ahead and The Roar has you covered with every event shown over the course of the weekend in Australia all compiled on this one page.

From the usual footy fare of AFL, NRL and Super Rugby to tennis, cycling and motorsport, it’s a busy few days ahead for the sports fanatic. But watching all of the events live just isn’t going to happen, unless you can somehow find a way to instantly travel from Sydney to Melbourne to London and back again.

No, the only way to catch all of the action is from the comfort of your living room in front of your favourite TV. Here are all the events you won’t want to miss this weekend.

Sport-by-Sport TV guide

AFL

Round 10 of the AFL season will see eight games over the weekend, with the Geelong Cats having already played the Port Adelaide Power last night.

It’s important to note that, because of the AFL’s TV deal, games shown on Seven will be on a state-by-state basis, as indicated below.

Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s) Friday Swans vs Hawks 7:00 PM 10:30 PM Fox Footy, Seven Saturday Bulldogs vs St Kilda 1:30 PM 4:30 PM Fox Footy Saturday Demons vs Suns 4:30 PM 7:20 PM Fox Footy, Seven (QLD) Saturday Tigers vs Bombers 7:20 PM 10:15 PM Fox Footy, Seven (national apart from WA, SA) Saturday Crows vs Dockers 7:30 PM 10:30 PM Fox Footy, Seven (WA, SA) Sunday Magpies vs Lions 1:00 PM 4:00 PM Fox Footy, Seven (QLD) Sunday Blues vs Kangaroos 3:00 PM 6:00 PM Fox Sports 503, Seven (apart from QLD, WA, NSW) Sunday Eagles vs Giants 4:30 PM 7:30 PM Fox Footy, Seven (WA, NSW)

Cricket

The Champions Trophy starts next week, but first England host South Africa for three One Day Internationals, with the second set to be played on Saturday evening.

Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s) Saturday 2nd ODI – England vs South Africa 7:30 PM 3:30 AM Fox Sports 506

Cycling

The Giro d’Italia is into the final weekend, with three big stages to decide who will take out the 2017 crown. Eurosport is covering every single day of the race.

Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s) Friday Giro d’Italia – Stage 19 9:00 PM 1:30 AM Eurosport Saturday Giro d’Italia – Stage 20 9:30 PM 1:30 AM Eurosport Sunday Giro d’Italia – Stage 21 9:30 PM 1:30 AM Eurosport

Football

The English Premier League season might be over, but two of the big guns will be coming back out for the FA Cup Final, which is to be played on Sunday morning between Arsenal and Chelsea.

Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s) Sunday FA Cup Final – Arsenal vs Chelsea 2:00 AM 5:00 AM ESPN

Motorsport

The world of motorsport never stops, with the Indianapolis 500, as well as one of the monument F1 races of the year in Monaco.

Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s) Sunday Monaco GP 9:30 PM 1:00 AM Fox Sports 504 Monday Indianapolis 500 1:30 AM 6:00 AM ESPN 2

Rugby League

With State of Origin on the way, the NRL enters a round where eight teams have a bye, leaving just four games to be played over the course of the weekend.

That leaves one on Friday, two on Saturday and one on Sunday instead of the usual fare.

Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s) Friday Rabbitohs vs Eels 7:00 PM 9:45 PM Fox League, Nine Saturday Warriors vs Broncos 5:00 PM 7:30 PM Fox League Sunday Sharks vs Bulldogs 7:30 PM 9:30 PM Fox League Sunday Raiders vs Rooosters 3:30 PM 6:00 PM Fox League, Nine

Rugby Union

The Super Rugby competition is approaching the finals, and the Lions are on the way to New Zealand, but we still have another full round to get through, with nine games across the weekend.

Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s) Friday Blues vs Chiefs 5:30 PM 7:20 PM Fox Sports 501 Friday Reds vs Force 7:20 PM 9:30 PM Fox Sports 501 Saturday Sunwolves vs Cheetahs 3:15 PM 5:15 PM Fox Sports 501 Saturday Highlanders vs Waratahs 5:15 PM 7:30 PM Fox Sports 501 Saturday Rebels vs Crusaders 7:30 PM 9:30 PM Fox Sports 501 Saturday Bulls vs Hurricanes 11:00 PM 1:00 AM Fox Sports 501 Sunday Sharks vs Stormers 1:00 AM 3:00 AM Fox Sports 501 Sunday Jaguares vs Brumbies 7:30 AM 9:30 AM Fox Sports 501 Sunday Lions vs Kings 10:30 PM 12:30 AM Fox Sports 501

Tennis

The second grand slam of the year gets underway in Paris on Sunday evening (AEST), with the French Open set to hit the courts of Roland Garros.

The first day of the tournament sees first round matches in both the men’s and women’s draw.

Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s) Sunday French Open – Day 1 7:30 PM 4:00 AM Fox Sports

Day-by-Day TV guide

Friday

Sport Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel Rugby Union Blues vs Chiefs 5:30 PM 7:20 PM Fox Sports 501 Rugby League Rabbitohs vs Eels 7:00 PM 9:45 PM Fox League, Nine AFL Swans vs Hawks 7:00 PM 10:30 PM Fox Footy, Seven Rugby Union Reds vs Force 7:20 PM 9:30 PM Fox Sports 501 Cycling Giro d’Italia – Stage 19 9:00 PM 1:30 AM Eurosport

Saturday

Sport Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel AFL Bulldogs vs St Kilda 1:30 PM 4:30 PM Fox Footy Rugby Union Sunwolves vs Cheetahs 3:15 PM 5:15 PM Fox Sports 501 AFL Demons vs Suns 4:30 PM 7:20 PM Fox Footy, Seven (QLD) NRL Warriors vs Broncos 5:00 PM 7:30 PM Fox League Rugby Union Highlanders vs Waratahs 5:15 PM 7:30 PM Fox Sports 501 AFL Tigers vs Bombers 7:20 PM 10:15 PM Fox Footy, Seven (national apart from WA, SA) NRL Sharks vs Bulldogs 7:30 PM 9:30 PM Fox League AFL Crows vs Dockers 7:30 PM 10:30 PM Fox Sports 504, Seven (WA, SA) Rugby Union Rebels vs Crusaders 7:30 PM 9:30 PM Fox Sports 501 Cricket 2nd ODI – England vs South Africa 7:30 PM 3:30 AM Fox Sports 506 Cycling Giro d’Italia – Stage 20 9:30 PM 1:30 AM Eurosport Rugby Union Bulls vs Hurricanes 11:00 PM 1:00 AM Fox Sports 501

Sunday

Sport Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel Rugby Union Sharks vs Stormers 1:00 AM 3:00 AM Fox Sports 501 Rugby Union Jaguares vs Brumbies 7:30 AM 9:30 AM Fox Sports 501 AFL Magpies vs Lions 1:00 PM 4:00 PM Fox Footy, Seven (QLD) AFL Blues vs Kangaroos 3:00 PM 6:00 PM Fox Sports 503, Seven (apart from QLD, WA, NSW) NRL Raiders vs Rooosters 3:30 PM 6:00 PM Fox League, Nine AFL Eagles vs Giants 4:30 PM 7:30 PM Fox Footy, Seven (WA, NSW) Tennis French Open – Day 1 7:30 PM 4:00 AM Fox Sports Cycling Giro d’Italia – Stage 21 9:30 PM 1:30 AM Eurosport Motorsport Monaco GP 9:30 PM 1:00 AM Fox Sports 504 Rugby Union Lions vs Kings 10:30 PM 12:30 AM Fox Sports 501

Monday

Sport Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel Motorsport Indianapolis 500 1:30 AM 6:00 AM ESPN 2