    AFL blockbusters, the FA Cup final, tennis and much more: How to watch all the best sporting action this weekend

    Lance Franklin will line up against his former club when the Swans face the Hawks on Friday night. (AAP Image/Julian Smith)

    It’s another big week of sport ahead and The Roar has you covered with every event shown over the course of the weekend in Australia all compiled on this one page.

    From the usual footy fare of AFL, NRL and Super Rugby to tennis, cycling and motorsport, it’s a busy few days ahead for the sports fanatic. But watching all of the events live just isn’t going to happen, unless you can somehow find a way to instantly travel from Sydney to Melbourne to London and back again.

    No, the only way to catch all of the action is from the comfort of your living room in front of your favourite TV. Here are all the events you won’t want to miss this weekend.

    Sport-by-Sport TV guide

    AFL

    Round 10 of the AFL season will see eight games over the weekend, with the Geelong Cats having already played the Port Adelaide Power last night.

    It’s important to note that, because of the AFL’s TV deal, games shown on Seven will be on a state-by-state basis, as indicated below.

    Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    Friday Swans vs Hawks 7:00 PM 10:30 PM Fox Footy, Seven
    Saturday Bulldogs vs St Kilda 1:30 PM 4:30 PM Fox Footy
    Saturday Demons vs Suns 4:30 PM 7:20 PM Fox Footy, Seven (QLD)
    Saturday Tigers vs Bombers 7:20 PM 10:15 PM Fox Footy, Seven (national apart from WA, SA)
    Saturday Crows vs Dockers 7:30 PM 10:30 PM Fox Footy, Seven (WA, SA)
    Sunday Magpies vs Lions 1:00 PM 4:00 PM Fox Footy, Seven (QLD)
    Sunday Blues vs Kangaroos 3:00 PM 6:00 PM Fox Sports 503, Seven (apart from QLD, WA, NSW)
    Sunday Eagles vs Giants 4:30 PM 7:30 PM Fox Footy, Seven (WA, NSW)

    Cricket

    The Champions Trophy starts next week, but first England host South Africa for three One Day Internationals, with the second set to be played on Saturday evening.

    Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    Saturday 2nd ODI – England vs South Africa 7:30 PM 3:30 AM Fox Sports 506

    Quinton de Kock

    (AP Photo/Rob Griffith)

    Cycling

    The Giro d’Italia is into the final weekend, with three big stages to decide who will take out the 2017 crown. Eurosport is covering every single day of the race.

    Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    Friday Giro d’Italia – Stage 19 9:00 PM 1:30 AM Eurosport
    Saturday Giro d’Italia – Stage 20 9:30 PM 1:30 AM Eurosport
    Sunday Giro d’Italia – Stage 21 9:30 PM 1:30 AM Eurosport

    Football

    The English Premier League season might be over, but two of the big guns will be coming back out for the FA Cup Final, which is to be played on Sunday morning between Arsenal and Chelsea.

    Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    Sunday FA Cup Final – Arsenal vs Chelsea 2:00 AM 5:00 AM ESPN

    Motorsport

    The world of motorsport never stops, with the Indianapolis 500, as well as one of the monument F1 races of the year in Monaco.

    Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    Sunday Monaco GP 9:30 PM 1:00 AM Fox Sports 504
    Monday Indianapolis 500 1:30 AM 6:00 AM ESPN 2

    Dan Ricciardo drives F1 car

    (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

    Rugby League

    With State of Origin on the way, the NRL enters a round where eight teams have a bye, leaving just four games to be played over the course of the weekend.

    That leaves one on Friday, two on Saturday and one on Sunday instead of the usual fare.

    Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    Friday Rabbitohs vs Eels 7:00 PM 9:45 PM Fox League, Nine
    Saturday Warriors vs Broncos 5:00 PM 7:30 PM Fox League
    Sunday Sharks vs Bulldogs 7:30 PM 9:30 PM Fox League
    Sunday Raiders vs Rooosters 3:30 PM 6:00 PM Fox League, Nine

    Rugby Union

    The Super Rugby competition is approaching the finals, and the Lions are on the way to New Zealand, but we still have another full round to get through, with nine games across the weekend.

    Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    Friday Blues vs Chiefs 5:30 PM 7:20 PM Fox Sports 501
    Friday Reds vs Force 7:20 PM 9:30 PM Fox Sports 501
    Saturday Sunwolves vs Cheetahs 3:15 PM 5:15 PM Fox Sports 501
    Saturday Highlanders vs Waratahs 5:15 PM 7:30 PM Fox Sports 501
    Saturday Rebels vs Crusaders 7:30 PM 9:30 PM Fox Sports 501
    Saturday Bulls vs Hurricanes 11:00 PM 1:00 AM Fox Sports 501
    Sunday Sharks vs Stormers 1:00 AM 3:00 AM Fox Sports 501
    Sunday Jaguares vs Brumbies 7:30 AM 9:30 AM Fox Sports 501
    Sunday Lions vs Kings 10:30 PM 12:30 AM Fox Sports 501

    Tennis

    The second grand slam of the year gets underway in Paris on Sunday evening (AEST), with the French Open set to hit the courts of Roland Garros.

    The first day of the tournament sees first round matches in both the men’s and women’s draw.

    Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    Sunday French Open – Day 1 7:30 PM 4:00 AM Fox Sports

    Day-by-Day TV guide

    Friday

    Sport Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel
    Rugby Union Blues vs Chiefs 5:30 PM 7:20 PM Fox Sports 501
    Rugby League Rabbitohs vs Eels 7:00 PM 9:45 PM Fox League, Nine
    AFL Swans vs Hawks 7:00 PM 10:30 PM Fox Footy, Seven
    Rugby Union Reds vs Force 7:20 PM 9:30 PM Fox Sports 501
    Cycling Giro d’Italia – Stage 19 9:00 PM 1:30 AM Eurosport

    Kieran Foran passes

    (AAP Image/David Rowland)

    Saturday

    Sport Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel
    AFL Bulldogs vs St Kilda 1:30 PM 4:30 PM Fox Footy
    Rugby Union Sunwolves vs Cheetahs 3:15 PM 5:15 PM Fox Sports 501
    AFL Demons vs Suns 4:30 PM 7:20 PM Fox Footy, Seven (QLD)
    NRL Warriors vs Broncos 5:00 PM 7:30 PM Fox League
    Rugby Union Highlanders vs Waratahs 5:15 PM 7:30 PM Fox Sports 501
    AFL Tigers vs Bombers 7:20 PM 10:15 PM Fox Footy, Seven (national apart from WA, SA)
    NRL Sharks vs Bulldogs 7:30 PM 9:30 PM Fox League
    AFL Crows vs Dockers 7:30 PM 10:30 PM Fox Sports 504, Seven (WA, SA)
    Rugby Union Rebels vs Crusaders 7:30 PM 9:30 PM Fox Sports 501
    Cricket 2nd ODI – England vs South Africa 7:30 PM 3:30 AM Fox Sports 506
    Cycling Giro d’Italia – Stage 20 9:30 PM 1:30 AM Eurosport
    Rugby Union Bulls vs Hurricanes 11:00 PM 1:00 AM Fox Sports 501

    Sunday

    Sport Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel
    Rugby Union Sharks vs Stormers 1:00 AM 3:00 AM Fox Sports 501
    Rugby Union Jaguares vs Brumbies 7:30 AM 9:30 AM Fox Sports 501
    AFL Magpies vs Lions 1:00 PM 4:00 PM Fox Footy, Seven (QLD)
    AFL Blues vs Kangaroos 3:00 PM 6:00 PM Fox Sports 503, Seven (apart from QLD, WA, NSW)
    NRL Raiders vs Rooosters 3:30 PM 6:00 PM Fox League, Nine
    AFL Eagles vs Giants 4:30 PM 7:30 PM Fox Footy, Seven (WA, NSW)
    Tennis French Open – Day 1 7:30 PM 4:00 AM Fox Sports
    Cycling Giro d’Italia – Stage 21 9:30 PM 1:30 AM Eurosport
    Motorsport Monaco GP 9:30 PM 1:00 AM Fox Sports 504
    Rugby Union Lions vs Kings 10:30 PM 12:30 AM Fox Sports 501

    Monday

    Sport Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel
    Motorsport Indianapolis 500 1:30 AM 6:00 AM ESPN 2

