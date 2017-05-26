Behind The Barriers: Five bets for the weekend

A good effort last week with Chase The Horizon saluting after $21 was offered at the time of the post. Here are my five best bets for the weekend.

Bet One: Win – Sandown Race Six Number 10: Plein Ciel

Pretty keen on this import. Very exciting horse for Darren Weir and Australian Bloodstock. Resumed over 1400m at Warrnambool and did a huge job in defeat given he didn’t look entirely happy on the heavy track and lost ground on the turn but picked up and was good late. 1600m at this big track second up looks an ideal recipe for success. Only bad luck beats him.

Bet Two: Win – Morphettville Parks Race Four Number 5: Tidy Prophet

Should clearly be odds on here. On the seven day back up after racing in the Centaurea last Saturday over 2000m where she got back in the run in a leader dominated affair but made up really good ground late behind Exocet. Back miles in depth here, beautifully in at the weights and loves the Parks track.

Bet Three: Win – Morphettville Parks Race Five Number 4: Mio Dio

Looks the best bet on the program at Parks. This gelding resumed over 1200m on the course proper a fortnight back and you could make a strong case that he should have won. Got held up at various stages in the straight but when clear he really attacked the line. Great record on the Parks track and can only improve.

Bet Four: Each Way – Randwick Race One Number 13: African Rainbow

Superb value for mine each way in the opener. Talented filly for Bjorn Baker who resumed in the Woodlands during the Scone Carnival where she sat near last in a leader dominated affair but finished off strongly when a close up fifth to Debonairly. Up to 1400m looks the perfect distance, she has the form on the board and fresh legs. $21+ is silly.

Bet Five: Win – Eagle Farm Race One Number 6: Burning Passion

The $5 opening price looks an absolute gift. Very good horse for James Cummings who has been given a little freshen up since resuming in the Gold Rush at Hawkesbury where he got badly held up behind runners and was never really in clear running. Trial since was great, he loves to get his toe in. Happy to take any odds.