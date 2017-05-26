Blues vs Chiefs: Super Rugby live scores, blog

This opening Round 14 Super Rugby clash sees the Chiefs travelling to Auckland to play the Blues. Join The Roar from 5:35pm (AEST) for all the live action as we cover this Round 14 match from New Zealand.

An exciting clash looms for us this evening between these two neighbouring franchises and both eager to reverse losses suffered in Round 13, particularly the Chiefs who are right in the thick of the scramble for the playoffs and will be looking to keep in touch with their conference rivals.

On paper, both sides looked to have named their strongest available sides, the Chiefs looking particularly imposing up front thanks to their All Black second row and have bought Liam Messam to start at 8 tonight with the absence of Michael Leitch forming a strong and experienced loose forward trio.

The Blues pack also has a strong look to it with several All Blacks and an exciting loose forward trio themselves led by Stephen Luatua so the battle up front will be keenly contested.

Both backlines are littered with exciting talent and if we get an open encounter this evening there should be plenty of shots for the highlight reel with the likes of Reiko Ioane and Sonny Bill Williams looking to set the Blues alight while the electric Damian Mckenzie and James Lowe will be a danger for the Blues defence all night long.

Where the Chiefs look to have a significant advantage is in their halves where the experienced International pairing of Tawera Kerr Barlow and Aaron Cruden will be steering the Chiefs around the park and have certainly exhibited more control across the season than their Blues counterparts, Augustine Pulu and Piers Francis, who have their work cut out for them this evening.

Tip

Chiefs by 12. Too much experience in the crucial positions for me and the Chiefs have far more to play for at this stage of the season.

Join us here on The Roar from 5:35pm AEST as we cover all the action live from Eden Park and don’t be shy from leaving your thoughts below!