Blues vs Chiefs: Super Rugby live scores, blog

This opening Round 14 Super Rugby clash sees the Chiefs travelling to Auckland to play the Blues. Join The Roar from 5:35pm (AEST) for all the live action as we cover this Round 14 match from New Zealand.
An exciting clash looms for us this evening between these two neighbouring franchises and both eager to reverse losses suffered in Round 13, particularly the Chiefs who are right in the thick of the scramble for the playoffs and will be looking to keep in touch with their conference rivals.
On paper, both sides looked to have named their strongest available sides, the Chiefs looking particularly imposing up front thanks to their All Black second row and have bought Liam Messam to start at 8 tonight with the absence of Michael Leitch forming a strong and experienced loose forward trio.
The Blues pack also has a strong look to it with several All Blacks and an exciting loose forward trio themselves led by Stephen Luatua so the battle up front will be keenly contested.
Both backlines are littered with exciting talent and if we get an open encounter this evening there should be plenty of shots for the highlight reel with the likes of Reiko Ioane and Sonny Bill Williams looking to set the Blues alight while the electric Damian Mckenzie and James Lowe will be a danger for the Blues defence all night long.
Where the Chiefs look to have a significant advantage is in their halves where the experienced International pairing of Tawera Kerr Barlow and Aaron Cruden will be steering the Chiefs around the park and have certainly exhibited more control across the season than their Blues counterparts, Augustine Pulu and Piers Francis, who have their work cut out for them this evening.
Chiefs by 12. Too much experience in the crucial positions for me and the Chiefs have far more to play for at this stage of the season.
Join us here on The Roar from 5:35pm AEST as we cover all the action live from Eden Park and don’t be shy from leaving your thoughts below!
6:42pm
Diggercane said | 6:42pm | ! Report
50′ Francis, deep, McKenzie, back to halfway, Retallick a run, 35 out the Chiefs, Bird a run, knock on!!
Conditions becoming more and more difficult, rain is starting to fall heavily, lovely Auckland weather aye?
BLUES 16
CHIEFS 8
6:40pm
Diggercane said | 6:40pm | ! Report
48′ Blues scrum, 15 from their own line, won, Duffie clears, not out, McKenzie takes, to Stevenson, he bombs, Francis takes, Collins a run, 10 from halfway, Pulu, kicks, not out, Lowe takes and returns, too far, forced in goal, 22 restart!
BLUES 16
CHIEFS 8
6:38pm
Diggercane said | 6:38pm | ! Report
DANNNNNIIIIIIIII!!
Neither Harris or Parsons are covering themselves in glory tonight if Coles is absent…..
47′ Chiefs scrum, 25 out, won, crash midfield, inside the 22, Cruden to McKenzie, lost, Blues scrum!
BLUES 16
CHIEFS 8
6:37pm
Diggercane said | 6:37pm | ! Report
46′ Blues lineout, just outside their own 22, lost, not straight!
BLUES 16
CHIEFS 8
6:36pm
Diggercane said | 6:36pm | ! Report
44′ Blues scrum, 5 from halfway, won, SBW crash ball, over halfway, Akira carries, Francis has a crack, up to the Chiefs 10, Ofa loses it, Chiefs play on, McKenzie kicks ahead, finds touch!!
BLUES 16
CHIEFS 8
6:35pm
Diggercane said | 6:35pm | ! Report
43′ Cruden, deep, Blues take, attacking kick, McKenzie cant take, bounces on halfway, scramble on, its a Blues scrum for the knock on!
BLUES 16
CHIEFS 8
6:35pm
Machooka said | 6:35pm | ! Report
Looks like a decent crowd for this derby
6:34pm
Diggercane said | 6:34pm | ! Report
Francis, knocks over a simple one, Blues away in the second!
BLUES 16
CHIEFS 8
6:36pm
Machooka said | 6:36pm | ! Report
6:39pm
Geoff Parkes said | 6:39pm | ! Report
6:33pm
Diggercane said | 6:33pm | ! Report
Blues will have a shot…..
6:33pm
Rugby Tragic said | 6:33pm | ! Report
Big Charlie Faumuina is a handful….
6:33pm
Diggercane said | 6:33pm | ! Report
40′ Francis, deep, retallick, knocks on, Blues play on, Pulu almost away, Ofa a run, Big Charlie again, 15 out, Gibson head down, again short side, Penalty Blues!! Playing the man without the ball!!
BLUES 13
CHIEFS 8
6:31pm
Geoff Parkes said | 6:31pm | ! Report
