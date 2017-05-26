Brad Arthur shocked at Farah’s Blues axing

The annual State of Origin mind games go into overdrive

Axed NSW State of Origin vice-captain Robbie Farah may have a point to prove when South Sydney meet Parramatta on Friday night – but not to Eels coach Brad Arthur.

The Rabbitohs’ clash with the Eels will be the only fixture of a shortened round 12 of the NRL that isn’t affected by next week’s anticipated Origin spectacle.

But that was only after both Farah was surprisingly moved on from the Blues squad – and Eels star Michael Jennings made unavailable for selection due to injury.

Arthur, who has often been reluctant to discuss opposition players ahead of a match, admitted being shocked at Blues coach Laurie Daley’s decision to drop Farah.

“I thought he gave himself a real good chance to get into the team,” Arthur said.

“I haven’t really gone into who should be in the team or who shouldn’t, but I thought he’s been playing some good football.”

The fourth-year Eels mentor singled out Farah’s past fortnight in particular as proof the former Wests Tigers skipper hadn’t lost his edge.

Farah has tallied five try assists in his past four games, and has been identified by Arthur as someone the Eels need to shut down to help nullify the Rabbitohs in attack.

“I thought (Farah’s) been really good, especially the last couple of weeks, for them. I thought he was a big show for the State of Origin,” Arthur said.

“But a lot of their attack revolves around him, bringing the forwards onto the ball, which allows their backs and in particular Walker to be dangerous.”

Arthur said he was disappointed for Jennings amid speculation the incumbent Blues centre was under pressure to keep his spot from a strong field of contenders.

Instead Jennings is out for up to four weeks with a quad injury, with Josh Dugan and Jarryd Hayne manning the three-quarter line against Queensland.

“I’ve been really happy with (Jennings), especially the last month. We worked on his involvement throughout the pre-season and getting more touches out of him,” Arthur said.

“The last month we worked on quality and he’s shown that, as a State of Origin player needs to.”