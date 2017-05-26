CLUB ROAR WEEKLY: Amateurs inspire with their brilliance

Club Roar will be looking back at the best videos of the week, highlighting the weekend warriors by showcasing blistering tries, individual skill, thrilling catches and more.

From the slickest of backline movements to some crazy skills with a racquet and a season’s worth of champion players, these are the top three Club Roar videos of the week.

Dado Pavic

Pavic has brought a unique twist on the sport of tennis with his trick-based freestyle play, utilising every inch of the racquet and even playing off the body.

The concentration and hand-eye co-ordination needed to keep the ball going is impressive to say the least.

Marist St Michaels

How’s this for execution on a set play!

The Marist St Michaels pieced together this peach of a play from their own side of halfway, linking up five players in a picture of awesome support play.

Once the fullback is released into a huge hole that has been opened up in the defence, it’s a simple case of draw and pass to get over the line.

Glenmore Park Cricket Club

Glenmore Park CC have just wrapped up their 2016/17 season with success across a few grades.

Compiling statistics across all senior grades from the entire season, taking into account batting, bowling and fielding, the club has revealed their top five performers of the campaign.

While some key batsmen made the cut, it was the wickets that made the most impact for the all-rounders who were able to bump their final score above the rest.