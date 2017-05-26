Dogs lose Crameri for rest of AFL season

Dixon in trouble after this hit on Selwood

The Western Bulldogs have suffered a blow with important forward Stewart Crameri ruled out for the rest of the AFL season.

The 28-year-old played the first two games of the season but had been plagued by hip soreness since and underwent surgery this week that would sideline him for the rest of this campaign.

“While the surgery to improve Stewart’s hip was quite extensive, we are confident that it will dramatically improve (his) function and performance,” Bulldogs medical manager Chris Bell said.

“It’s disappointing for both the club and Stewart, but we will support (him) and put a comprehensive rehabilitation program around him to give him every opportunity to have a full pre-season campaign heading into 2018.”

Crameri’s loss is significant for the Dogs, who are eighth on the ladder with a 5-4 record but possess an attack ranked 12th in the competition.

Crameri missed all of last season as he served a doping ban arising from former club Essendon’s 2012 supplements program.