Johnathan Thurston ruled out, but NSW is no Origin certainty

By David Lord , 26 May 2017

Ignoring Billy Slater became more critical for Queensland when Johnathan Thurston was ruled out of next Wednesday’s Origin opener at Suncorp.

The seemingly indestructible Thurston has only played the Anzac Test against the Kiwis in the last five weeks, but everyone thought he would add to his incredible record of 36 consecutive Origins.

To put that milestone in perspective, the next closest is Darius Boyd with 26, who will be 30 in July, so it will be a big ask for Boyd to catch Thurston.

But there’s no-one in sight to catch Thurston’s other two Origin records of 214 points, and 86 goals.

Mal Meninga’s 161 points, and Michael O’Connor’s 129 are closest, with both long retired, while Meninga’s 64 goals, and O’Connor’s 42 are well ahead of any current players.

So Johnathan Thurston will be sorely missed – but he’s not alone with no Greg Inglis, no Matt Scott, also injured – and thanks to the selectors, no Billy slater.

There’s 115 Origin appearances between that quality quartet, more than the entire NSW squad total of 100 for Wednesday.

Now that’s a stat that has eluded Origin pundits.

But it gets worse with Cameron Smith’s 39, Nate Myles’ 31, Sam Thaidays’ 28, and Boyd’s 26 also well ahead of the NSW 17-man squad total.

All up, the Queensland squad total is 210.

Up front, where games are won or lost, Queensland has experience money cannot buy.

Dylan Napa (0), Smith (39), Myles (31), Josh Papalii (6), Matt Gillett (15). and Josh Maguire (5) total 96 appearances.

The NSW starting forwards total just 28 appearances – Aaron Woods (13), Nathan Peats (0), Andrew Fifita (7). Josh Jackson (0), Tyson Frizell (2), and the new skipper Boyd Cordner with just six.

The stats are even worse off the bench where Queensland boast 55 appearances to only nine for NSW.

The only department where NSW is in front is among the backs, but only just – 63-59.

That’s hardly overwhelming.

So next Wednesday will be a total reverse to the history of Origin.

Queensland has used only 184 players – NSW 265.

Yet Queensland has scored 311 tries to 281.

Let’s see what the cauldron of Suncorp produces in the season’s first Origin.

Bring it on.