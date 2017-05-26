Like it or not, there’s really no such thing as over-umpiring

What does over-umpiring mean? Does it mean frees being given that shouldn’t be because they’re not in the rules? If so, that is incorrect umpiring.

Or does it mean frees being given that are in the rules but not there? Because that is incorrect umpiring too.

What I think people often mean is that frees that are there shouldn’t be given because they don’t like the style of game they think it produces.

Is their diagnosis of what ails the game correct? I agree with criticising incorrect umpiring, hopefully fairly. But it is not over-umpiring.

Good footy, great footy, is seen in the display of a wide variety of skills and personal attributes. This includes playing the game in all its phases.

Very often it leads to exciting flowing footy, and tight head-to-head footy, both of which take considerable skill at the highest level. The rules and their interpretations should always prioritise and protect these skills.

Frees can break up poorly skilled plays, and give the players the chance to get back to the skills. They also mean the less skilled don’t drag everyone down to the same level.

Otherwise, flowing footy becomes manic chaos and tight footy becomes constipated congestion. And it isn’t fair footy, especially when the rules are allowed to be knowingly flouted because they can get away with it.

There have always been those who thought the game was nothing but slowed by frees. They may have had a case in the days when fitness, coaching, skill levels, and game styles were not where they are now. But it is now a failure of players and coaches if they don’t take immediate advantage of free kicks.

Brad Scott loves his Roos to get frees. Every coach does. If you want to open up a game or move it out of constipation into tight footy, give the frees where they are so the skills can flourish. The game is under not over-umpired too often.

How about, for example, protecting the recipient from low skill stalling tactics like those many pushes in the back or side after a mark or free is given. The player pushed often ends up on the ground.

I know the dodgy rationalisation for it, but how about gracefully accepting you and your team were bettered and get on with it?

Believe it or not, the rules (and their interpretations) evolved over a long period to foster the kinds of footy we love. At least until recently, when some (not all) have been more about cosmetics and fads than skill, protection of players’ bodies, and fairness.

Pity the umps who are pilloried for not ‘letting the game flow’ (against the rules) but quickly reminded when they didn’t give a free they should have.

And, when voices off keep focusing them on this or that rule of the day, how do you keep consistent with all of the rules? Bugger if I’d put a whistle to my lips in this climate.

We don’t get to great footy by breaking the rules.