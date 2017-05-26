Mum’s cancer fight driving Nathan Peats

When Nathan Peats thinks about tough, his mind doesn’t wander to the 80-minute test of attrition that awaits him during Wednesday’s State of Origin series opener, but rather his mum.

Peats is set for a test of his will and resilience when he makes his NSW debut at Suncorp Stadium, however it all pales in comparison to watching his mum Pamela Richard battle breast cancer last year.

The Gold Coast rake’s dreams will come true when he runs out in the sky blue jersey – the culmination of years of toil, more than his share of injury setbacks and the unnerving experience of being forced out of Parramatta because of the salary cap crisis.

Peats’s mum fought and beat the disease after undergoing surgery last year and he said there was nothing he wanted to do more than make her proud.

“It was a tough time for my family but a lot of families go through that sort of stuff,” Peats said.

“She’s super proud of me. It was a tough time but she’s come out the other end which is really pleasing and I want to make her proud more than anyone.

“Cancer’s a crap thing to go through. But she’s doing well now and she’s a strong person.”

Peats was given his opportunity at hooker after Peter Wallace was ruled out due to a groin injury and has said he would dedicate his performance to his mother.

He said he would be looking out for her in the sea of 52,500 faces which will pack into ‘The Cauldron’ for game one but predicted she wouldn’t be hard to pick out.

“I’ll probably hear her voice to be honest. She’s pretty loud,” Peats said.

He also said he hoped to have his future sorted in the next few weeks and is expected to sign a three-year extension with the Titans after Parramatta dropped out of the race for his services.