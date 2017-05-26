Reds vs Force: Super Rugby live scores, blog

This Friday night Round 14 Super Rugby clash sees the Force travelling to Brisbane to play the Reds. Join The Roar from 7:45pm (AEST) for all the live action as we cover this Round 14 match from Australia.

A typically hard fought and aggressive derby should be expected tonight as these two rivals go head to head, the Force will certainly be looking to make amends after their disappointing outing against the Highlanders in Perth last weekend and the Reds, fresh from a bye will be highly motivated to secure the points knowing they are still in the hunt for the Australian Conference title.

Both sides have named strong line-ups this evening thought the Force are still without their Wallaby fullback, Dane Haylett Petty while for the Reds, Karmichael Hunt returns to the fullback position.

The respective packs look very solid; the Reds in particular with a host of experience complimented by a rising start in Lukhan Tui in the second row and his clash with Adam Coleman of the Force will be one of many match-ups to keep an eye on.

As has been the case in recent outings, one should expect the Reds to continue with their expansive and exciting style of play and while the Force work hard defensively, the challenge will be in how they find the try line themselves, particularly important playing away from home.

Some matchups to keep an eye on this evening will be in the loose forwards, where two quality 8s go head to head in Scott Higgenbotham and Isi Naisarani while two old timers square off at openside with George Smith and Matt Hodgson while at second five, two in form players line up against one another with Duncan Paia’aua and Billy Meakes crossing swords.

Tip

Reds by 16. Too much firepower within this Reds side to ignore in what I suspect may be a comfortable victory for the home side.

Join us here on The Roar as we cover all the action live from Brisbane.