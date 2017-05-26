Richmondy: The unfortunate term for spectacular and continued failure

Dixon in trouble after this hit on Selwood

It’s rare that you go to a podcast hosted by a comedian and TV star for in depth AFL knowledge.

But for over a year, one Aussie podcast has pointed out a disturbing trend for the Richmond Football Club – and it’s only getting worse.

A term coined by famous Australian comedian Wil Anderson and current Home and Away star Charlie Clausen on their AFL podcast ‘2 Guys, 1 Cup‘, Richmondy has come to symbolise the unfortunate plight of Tigers fans in seeing their team consistently fall to heart crushing defeats.

It’s not enough just to lose a game, it must be lost in a manner so unforgettable that it plagues their fans minds for the days, weeks and years that follow.

As one of their fans pointed out, the history of Richmondy goes well into the archives, but it appears to have reached its peak in the past three weeks.

For those who are unaware of the trend, let me explain.

Following a thumping and subsequent crashing back to earth against Adelaide, Richmond appeared to have the better of reigning premiers the Western Bulldogs.

In the third term it appeared that the form that had seen the team go 5-0 was back.

But the Dogs came hard in the final term, taking the lead for the first time in the game.

With less than 30 seconds to play, the ball flies into the Richmond 50 for one last roll of the dice, only for the Tigers valiant efforts to fall to the newest and arguably most contentious rule in the AFL, deliberate out of bounds.

Tigers lose by 5.

Then came a return to the MCG to take on a Fremantle side with it all to prove.

It doesn’t start well, with Freo kicking away to hold a 30-point three-quarter-time lead.

But the Tigers come roaring home, kicking five straight goals to seemingly steal victory thanks to a Brandon Ellis goal with less than a minute remaining.

The elated Richmond fans in the stands erupting with their team on the field, the euphoria was unquestionable.

But it did not last long.

Fremantle win the centre clearance and hammer the ball forward into their 50, into the arms of a well known Tiger villain, David ‘ice man’ Mundy.

In a painful repeat of 2015, the former Docker captain steps up to slot a goal after the siren to break Richmond hearts once again.

Tigers lose by 2.

Then came GWS.

The Tigers had the better of the Giants all day, leading by 25 points at the final change.

They had to break the streak.

Toby Greene kicks the opening goal of the term for GWS, Richmond fans know they can get one back.

But then Sam Reid kicks another goal for the Giants, then Tim Taranto, then Matt de Boer, it couldn’t possibly be another heartbreaker for the Tigers, surely.

Richmond first-gamer Shai Bolton ends up with the ball in his hands and snaps at goal. It sails through, Richmond look to have done enough to stave off the Giants.

But it gets overturned, the ball was touched. GWS have one last shot a little over a minute remaining.

GWS couldn’t possibly do it? After two weeks of pain, Richmond had learned what it needed to do, they had practiced two minute drills all week.

But to quote Game of Thrones: “If you think this has a happy ending, you haven’t been paying attention.”

GWS go down the gut, coast to coast for a match winning goal off Jeremy Cameron.

Tigers lose by three.

The sad part about it is that there is no formula to being Richmondy. It isn’t a lack of ability, lack of pace or lack of stamina to run out the game. It’s just something that is almost undefinable.

And to add to the idea of Richmondy, these losses come in a season where the team started 5-0, with fans hoping this was a sign of how good this football club could be.

Insane and euphoric highs must be immediately followed by soul destroying lows.

The worst part about it is historically, this isn’t even abnormal for the club. the 1982 grand final where they lost following a streaker, the 2013 Elimination Final where they lost to a team that finished ninth, or the numerous seasons where high expectation off seasons are met with a thumping at the hands of Carlton in Round 1 of the next season.

As a WA boy living in Victoria, my heart breaks for my friends who support this football club. They are some of the most prideful and passionate AFL supporters I have ever met.

But if you need a team that can somehow snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, or do something so bizarre that it makes you question your reality, remember, it’s so Richmondy.