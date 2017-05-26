Roar and Against: Queensland will win Origin I

Now that we know the official State of Origin teams the proper analysis on who will win next Wednesday night can begin.
During the latest episode of Roar LIVE, expert Tim Gore was convinced the Queensland Maroons had the team to triumph despite missing Johnathan Thurston and the surprise omission of Billy Slater.
Wearing his blue-tinted glasses Roar assistant editor Daniel Jeffrey had a different point of view. Let the debate begin.
Queensland will win Game 1
They’ll win because they’ll be able to hold New South Wales off for that first crucial 20 minutes and after that the smarts of their spine will take over and they’ll be able to squeeze the more desperate NSW out of the match.
I’m still convinced Anthony Milford won’t play at six, he’ll come off the bench. That initial announcement was just to keep Broncos coach Wayne Bennett happy. Michael Morgan will almost certainly be in the six jumper. He can slot straight into the Cameron Smith/Darius Boyd reliable role and be the new king of the north once Thurston retires.
Morgan is already used to guiding North Queensland around the field while Thurston is doing his usual running attacking play.
Milford will then be able to come on the field as a substitute and cause some chaos because he is made for that sort of role.
The backline is scary but it would have been even scarier if Billy Slater was in the team as well. I can’t believe Queensland has left him out of the side.
In saying that they’ll still be able to eek out a 4-6 point win in a very low scoring match.
New South Wales will win Game 1
Logic tells me Queensland will win but putting that aside, NSW has a much better forward pack going into this game and forwards are so important. Even more so in Origin.
If your pack gets on the front foot it can just be the catalyst for a win.
The Blues’ backline is just chock full of X-factor. James Tedesco, Jarryd Hayne, Josh Dugan and Blake Ferguson. There are a lot of tries in that backline.
Then there’s the bench. The NSW bench has a hell of a lot more X-factor about it than Queensland’s. They’ll get a lot more out of their extra players than the Maroons.
Also Queensland are missing so many players who we’ve seen just destroy NSW in the past.
There’s no Matt Scott there, there’s no Greg Inglis there, there’s no Johnathan Thurston there and then there’s the strange decision on Slater.
If NSW are going to win a Game 1 in Queensland it’s going to be this one for those reasons.
So, it’s over to you now Roarers. Who wins the crucial Game 1 next week? Let us know in the comments below!
May 26th 2017 @ 9:28am
Wayne said | May 26th 2017 @ 9:28am | ! Report
Think it still comes down to can NSW score. QLD will score, that’s a given. Can NSW put a winning score in? Grafting out a single digit winning score is difficult at best of time. Trying to out-defend QLD is why they are winning more games than they are losing.
May 26th 2017 @ 9:35am
Vincent Hugh said | May 26th 2017 @ 9:35am | ! Report
Thats my thoughts exactly. I am really hoping NSW come in with a play it safe roll it up the middle game plan.
May 26th 2017 @ 9:34am
Joe said | May 26th 2017 @ 9:34am | ! Report
NSW will win. The up front forwards battle is important and NSW have a massive edge there. They should be able to make a lot of meters and their backline will finally make the most of it with Maloney and Pearce finally clicking into gear. For all the talk about Cronk he has been well below his best this season. He’s been getting caught with the ball, passing and kicking game are well below his best and his best weapon Billy Slater wasn’t picked. Cam Smith has been carrying a lot of the load at club level this season and it looks like they’ll be relying on him again in Origin which means the big blues forwards will be running at him all night. Considering they’ve picked two plodders in Myles and Lilyman and a rush forward hit and miss merchant like Napa it will be Cam Smith cleaning up the mess as both Woods and Fifita have good footwork. As good as he is he won’t be able to get this QLD side over the line after making 50+ tackles. NSW by more than 6.