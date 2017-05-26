Roaring Out Your Speakers: Origin, the biff, and remembering Chris Cornell

NBA playoffs are really peaking, Origin week is here and we all need some musical inspiration. Which tunes are we cranking as the soundtrack to our sport viewing this week?

Sucker Punch – Kingswood

Professional sport in Australia have long outlawed punches, hits or tackles endangering the head. Wise for many reasons, despite nostalgic calls from some to ‘bring back the biff’. So the AFL players did!

If you believe the commotion, everyone’s been punching opponents in the guts and getting away with it scot free. Amazing loophole!

Either punch them in the guts, or punch them in the chest or chin with the neck of their own jumper so it’s technically them punching themselves. Who says athletes aren’t smart?

Queenslander – Danny “Dummy Half” McMaster

It’s Origin Week! As a Victorian, I’m totally a Queenslander for this purpose. Truth told, I’ve lived in NSW for over 4 years and Qld for over 3 – I’m well placed to make a preference and sing it loudly.

The squads have been hotly debated. On paper, it seems to me the consensus point to a Blues victory in Game 1.

Boyd seems like a great choice for full back, but there is a legendary No.1 waiting in the stands should the situation change before Game 2.

What do you think of the Origin squads and who will win on Wednesday night?

Song for the Dumped – Ben Folds Five

This is my polite way of referencing the incredible scenes and subsequent interview in Giro d’Italia this week. When you have to take a dump, you have to take a dump. I still can’t believe this. Surely there’s a pharmaceutical for that…

Set It Off – Audioslave

A tribute to Chris Cornell who passed away on Friday – arguably the greatest singer of his generation. This song feels particularly like a fire-me-up sporting anthem, totally suitable for this regular column.

Back in the glory days of Sports Tonight on Network Ten, where the montage music was on point, this song would totally work.

I’m sure they often went with Show Me How to Live or Cochise come to think of it, but gee this is a great way to start anything you’re excited about.

What’s your favourite song from Chris Cornell’s huge catalogue?

Can you think of any other great songs that should be on this week’s sporting soundtrack? Have your say below or tweet @TheSongNerd.