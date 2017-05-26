South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Parramatta Eels: NRL live scores, blog

The annual State of Origin mind games go into overdrive

In a week dominated by Origin selections, returns and redemptions, this South Sydney Rabbitohs versus Parramatta Eels clash has managed to fly under the radar of everyone’s noses bar the faithful fans. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 7:50pm AEST.

The rounds affected by Origin are often referred to as being flat, lacklustre and unfair on the sides whose star players are lost to the gladiator games that we celebrate with such vigour three Wednesday nights a year.

Not this game. Both sides are unaffected by Origin selection, both sides are fighting to keep up with the top 8. There’s no excuses. All signs point to a Friday night blockbuster.

The Bunnies will take a lot of heart from last week’s performance against the ladder leaders in a performance that wasn’t sealed until the 74th minute.

Maguire’s men created plenty of opportunities but failed to take them. Against a Parramatta outfit ranked sixth for most points conceded and tackles missed, they’ll be expected to score more than a solitary try.

As for the Eels, they’ll be looking to make amends by capitalising on any early momentum that comes their way.

Arthur’s Eels lead the Raiders 10-0 in the opening exchanges before losing their lead, wrestling it back again and eventually falling to the slick speed of Jordan Rapana.

He may not be quite as versatile as Clint Gutherson but Parramatta’s second Mr Fix-it Brad Takairangi fills the role quite well. He replaces the injured Michael Jennings at left centre.

Zane Musgrove makes way for George Burgess after he missed out on an English cap and the past three rounds due to a shoulder charge suspension.

Robbie Farah will no doubt be feeling a little blue after being left out of Lozza’s side. Don’t be surprised if we see his best performance in South’s colours come Friday night.

Sam Burgess was at his destructive best on Sunday running for 187 meters along with 42 tackles in a losing side. If the Eels can restrict his go forward along with the Burgess twins, they’ll go a long way in winning the match.

He’s not the only one they should be watching though, with Angus Crichton emerging as one of the game’s brightest prospects after an 80-minute effort that came close to dwarfing big Sam’s.

Injuries to key personnel have been a feature throughout Parramatta’s season to date, which makes the signing of Mitchell Moses that more important.

With Norman out for the second week running the pressure will be firmly on this man to steer the side around the park.

Papalii had a field day running at Moses last week, a ploy that Souths’ forwards are sure to employ. Defensively, he’ll need to come out on top.

Semi Radradra lived up to his nickname of the ‘Semi-Trailer’ against the Raiders clocking up close to 200 meters and a try assist in the process. Throw in the fact that he’s scored four times in the past two matches against Souths and that’ll tell you that the enigmatic Fijian is primed for another big performance.

It’s fair to say that both sides are on the right path to finding their best football. Slowly but surely the Rabbitohs have been building towards a more complete performance.

Their counterparts have been doing the same thing albeit with untimely injuries to their spine. Something the club has grown accustom to.

Home advantage counts for nothing in this match but a short turnout and a long flight back from Perth might. For that reason I’m tipping the Eels to come away the win. Parramatta by a point.

Join The Roar and myself for a live blog of the match from 7:50pm AEST onwards.