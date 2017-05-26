Sydney FC’s shocker an embarassment to the A-League

Sydney FC’s match against Liverpool raises serious questions on a number of fronts and was a poor advertisement for the A-League.

Friendlies against European clubs might be taken less seriously by teams and fans but they are still a showcase event for the A-League.

The match against Liverpool was a good opportunity for Sydney FC who were A-League Premiers to take a big scalp. Especially when Liverpool put out a weak line-up that even included retirees with Zimmer frames.

I mean they’re not going to make it much easier are they?

Despite presenters describing the atmosphere as “electric” it actually had about as much atmosphere as a sensory deprivation tank. There’s better atmosphere to be found in the lower leagues in England.

We should be aiming for that kind of atmosphere in Australia in the NPL competitions. Small enclosed stadiums like that at Aldershot would help.

When you see paper planes and Mexican waves going around in a stadium filled with 73,000 people you know there’s a problem.

This wasn’t helped however by the general disinterest of the players on both sides. But it was the players for Sydney FC who were a real letdown who were apathetic with no heart, no soul and no motivation.

The biggest star performer on the night for Sydney FC was their new logo which said SYDNEY from a mile away.

When players take part in these matches they should always have the same attitude that they would have if they were playing for Australia.

There’s no need for Australian clubs to be intimidated by bigger opponents just like the Socceroos aren’t intimidated by bigger nations.

It would be nice if commentators were a bit more positive as well especially when A-League teams can beat European ones.

Melbourne Victory have beaten Juventus and Atletico Madrid, Brisbane Roar have beaten Villarreal, Gold Coast United have beaten Fulham and Wellington Phoenix have even beaten West Ham (no joke).

The commentators should have talked up the home side a bit better when you have those results from previous contests.

Why be so fatalistic just because they’re bigger and have more money?

You don’t hear commentators fawning all over the opposition that the Socceroos face during the world cup, I thought we were above all that.

Why be any different for A-League teams?

The attitudes of commentators help shape public opinion so it’s important that they should be more upbeat but the players have their own part to play as well on the pitch.

Sydney might have been missing Ninkovic, Holosko, Buijs and had a few teenagers step in but that’s no excuse for apathy.

Even when they went 3-nil down they could have made a surprise comeback with a bit of effort, have they forgotten Kaiserslautern?

Where was the Aussie spirit? Where were the “Aussie Warriors” that Guus Hiddink described? Where was the ’ave a go ya mug?

A-League teams and players should always try to take the game to the opposition and leave them feeling a sense of respect for next time.

The Socceroos have built a decent level of respect among other nations and A-League clubs should seek to build a similar reputation as well.

They might not always win but they can always put in a decent effort and turn a few heads with an attacking style of play while doing it.

The way Sydney FC played was a letdown for everyone.

They let their fans down, they let Sydney down, they let the A-League down, they let their new logo down and they let themselves down.

After the match Graham Arnold said that it was hard to keep the players motivated after a long season and that it was time for a holiday.

Isn’t it part of the coaches’ job to motivate the players? I just hope he can get them more enthused for their next match against Arsenal.

Of course if we had promotion-relegation they might be more motivated to keep their place in the team, even in friendly matches.

Obviously issues like the need for a second division to expand the talent pool, the salary cap and player retainment come into play but these are beyond the players’ control. What they can control is their own attitude.

A-League players might not like exhibition matches or ACL fixtures but they need to remember that they are representing the A-League and the impression that fans take away will affect their attitudes towards it.

The international exposure offered by the world game sets it apart from the other codes so what sponsors see needs to be good. If teams don’t take international club matches seriously then they shouldn’t take part in them at all if it only ends up harming the reputation of the A-League.

In fairness it isn’t just Sydney who have taken these kind of matches lightly and they aren’t the only ones to come off second best.

But the way Sydney played was an embarrassment to the A-League and I never want to see anything like it again, from any A-League team.