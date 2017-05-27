Gutherson presses case for victorious Eels

Roar and Against: Who will win Origin Game 1?

Parramatta coach Brad Arthur has an almighty selection headache coming up next month.

What does he do with a talent like Clinton Gutherson?

Gutherson was back to his best on Friday night in the Eels’ 22-16 win over South Sydney, setting up two tries and breaking the line once in a dominant first half.

However his stint in the halves is almost certain to be limited, with star five-eighth Corey Norman set to return from a knee injury in round 17 to partner new recruit Mitchell Moses.

And Arthur on Friday remained coy on how he would fit one of his team’s most versatile players into a consistent starting spot in the backline.

“We’ll worry about that when Normy comes back,” he said.

“Gutho is a footballer. And we know exactly what we’re going to get from him every week. He’s such a competitor.”

The 22-year-old arrived at Parramatta as an outside back in 2016, but has been used in a number of positions by Arthur.

He began on the wing last year, but spent time in the centres before finishing the year at five-eighth.

He has also filled in at fullback this year for a five-game stint, while fullback Bevan French was also out with a knee injury.

“He’s a runner of the football,” Arthur said.

“He went back to fullback and was really good there. Then we moved him to five-eighth and it’s a different game.”

Arthur admitted Gutherson had been unhappy with his performance in last week’s loss to Canberra, but was far better on Friday night.

“He probably tried too much to play the role of a five-eighth instead of just playing his game – that’s probably a bit my fault.”

Meanwhile the Eels coach said it would take more time for the team to fully gel with Moses.

The former Wests Tigers playmaker had a hand in two of the Eels’ tries, while his kicking game bamboozled South Sydney’s Cody Walker at the back.

But Arthur said his connection with the team would only get better and reap more rewards once they became accustomed to his style.

“We had a bit of a mentality to work over a few defenders and play with the eyes up (on Friday night),” Arthur said.

“Mitch just responded to what the defence was doing and put himself in a position.

“You could see a lot of our boys weren’t used to it and were in front of him on a pass or a kick.”