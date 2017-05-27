Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup final: How to watch on TV or stream online

The 2017 FA Cup Final will see two heavyweights of English football square off at Wembley Stadium as Arsenal take on Chelsea. Kick-off is scheduled for 2:30am (AEST) on Sunday, May 28.

Arsenal and Chelsea are two of the biggest clubs in the world, so it’s only fitting they headline English football’s biggest final. The FA Cup involves every club across England through all the divisions in a knockout format, with eight rounds including the final.

English Premier League champions Chelsea advanced to the final with a 4-2 victory over Tottenham in the semi-finals, while Arsenal had a 2-1 win over Manchester City.

How to watch on TV

The match will be broadcast in Australia live on free to air channel SBS as well as pay-TV Channel ESPN. To access ESPN, you will need to have an active and valid Foxtel subscription which includes the sports package.

SBS commences its coverage at 1:45am (AEST) while ESPN has its preview 20-minutes earlier at 1:25am.

How to live stream

In terms of streaming the match, you’ll need to have either the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps, which give users the ability to stream Foxtel channels depending on current Foxtel service.

Foxtel Go comes with either an existing or new Foxtel service and can be logged into any two devices to stream whichever channels you would be able to view off your TV.

Foxtel Play is the better choice for those who only want to access live-streaming services, rather than have a traditional installation.

A Foxtel Play package will set you back at least $29 a month, pending on what is in your Foxtel package.