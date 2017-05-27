Boxing history gives Jeff Horn hope against Manny Pacquaio

Jeff Horn has the fight of his life on the horizon.(Image: Supplied)

Manny Pacquiao doesn’t think too much of Jeff Horn. At least that’s the message that seems to be coming from the boxing legend’s gym in the Philippines.

The rumblings coming out of the Pacquiao camp are that the 11-time world champion has taken to training about as well as an Emu does to flying. In doing so, Pacquiao has given the world an insight into his thoughts on Jeff Horn as a fighter and it’s not kind. This could very well be the champion’s undoing.

History has a propensity for repeating itself in the fight game and Horn should look no further than English champion Randolph Turpin for proof that anyone can be beaten. After all, it was Turpin who orchestrated one of the biggest upsets in boxing history when he bested Sugar Ray Robinson.

For Horn, the parallels are there. The penchant for the dramatic never fails to materialise between the ropes, especially when one fighter fails to come prepared. So it was back in 1951.

Sugar Ray Robinson was close to being at the peak of his powers when he decided to take on Europe’s best. It was believed that winning was a mere formality when he took his show on the road and Robinson well and truly acted as such.

The tour resembled a circus.

Robinson fought six bouts in seven weeks in six different countries with an entourage that included a dwarf who went by the name of Arabian Knight, his own personal hairdresser, a golf professional and a dance instructor among others.

It was clear Robinson’s priorities were far removed from the diligence required to prepare for championship fighting and he paid the price when Turpin wrested his middleweight crown from him.

Pacquiao may not be planning on traveling with such an entourage when he hits Brisbane but it’s clear that the Filipino Senator has a lot on his plate in the lead up to this fight.

Jeff Horn has said in many an interview that ‘he’s getting Pacquiao at the right time’ and perhaps he’s right.

Pacquiao will remain the heavy betting favourite, and rightly so.

His resume reads like that of an all-time great but as Turpin proved, contenders often bring a hunger unmatched to a world title fight and should the champion overlook his opponent, the consequences are often all too real.

At 38 years-of-age and with what is beginning to look like a light training camp, there’s every chance an underdone Pacquiao enters the ring at Suncorp Stadium on July 2.

The big question though, is can Horn pull off the upset like Randy Turpin did some 66 years ago?

The answer isn’t an easy one.

Jeff Horn is thoroughly untested at this level but one thing is certain, Manny Pacquiao should heed the lessons of yesteryear.

If Sugar Ray Robinson could come undone through a lack of respect for the rigors needed to prepare for a fight then anyone can.

There’s hope yet for the underdog.