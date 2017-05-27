Bulldog bite more than Saints can bear

The Western Bulldogs secured their place inside the top eight after defeating St Kilda by 40 points at Etihad Stadium.

Both sides came into the match at five wins and four losses with the match being dubbed an ‘eight-point contest’.

Jake Stringer performed excellently on his return, kicking five goals and taking a game-high seven marks.

With only point-six of a percent separating the two sides prior to the match, both came out breathing fire in what was quite a tenacious opening term.

The Saints looked impressive in the opening quarter despite missing key forward Nick Riewoldt as they controlled much of the play and had their opponents worried by their rapid ball movement.

St Kilda were however unable to capitalise on their chances, allowing the Bulldogs to then take control of the match after quarter time.

The Bulldogs outscored the Saints eight goals to three in the next two quarters which gave the home side a comfortable lead heading into the final term.

Despite a late fightback, the Saints were ultimately no match for the Bulldogs who were reminiscent of the side that won last year’s Premiership.

Jack Newnes was impressive for the Saints gaining a game-high 35 disposals and Paddy McCartin looked very promising taking several big marks and contributing inside 50.

Both sides will now go into the bye.

Final score

Western Bulldogs 13.12.90

St Kilda Saints 7.8.50