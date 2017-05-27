Bulls vs Hurricanes: Super Rugby live scores, blog

This late Saturday night Round 14 Super Rugby clash sees the Hurricanes travelling to Pretoria to play the Bulls. Join The Roar from 11:05pm (AEST) for all the live action as we cover this Round 14 match from Australia.

An important match tonight for the Hurricanes as they look to keep pace with the New Zealand conference leaders as the playoffs loom.

They have named a full strength side from the available personal, the most notable being the return of Jordie Barrett to the fullback position while brother Beauden returns to the number 10 jersey after their comfortable win against the Cheetahs last weekend.

The Bulls, in direct contrast, are well off the pace within their conference and will not feature in the finals this season.

They are coming off a heavy loss away to the Lions last weekend and it is not looking to get any easier for them today.

The secret tonight for the Bulls is cutting down the Hurricanes time and space as has been shown by the Chiefs and Crusaders this season, obviously a task easier said than done.

Of course the doubt is high that the Bulls defence is up to the task, this season alone they have leaked like a sieve and it would be a huge turnaround to keep this Hurricanes side quiet.

Some interesting match ups to keep an eye on tonight will be at lock with Sam Lousi coming up against Springbok Lood de Jager which will be an interesting test for the young Hurricane, while Rudy Paige up against TJ Perenara should be an electric head to head between two feisty halfbacks.

Tip

Canes by plenty. Too much pace and precision for a Bulls side well off its game.

Join us here on The Roar from 11:05pm AEST as we cover all the action live in what should be an entertaining encounter.