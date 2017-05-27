Cheetahs eclipse Sunwolves 47-7

By Charlie Lawry , 27 May 2017 Charlie Lawry is a Roar Rookie

James O'Connor on the receiving end of a hideous illegal tackle

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

The Cheetahs have triumphed comfortably over the Sunwolves 47-7 in Tokyo.

It was an emphatic response from the South Africans after a thumping last week at the hands of the Hurricanes.

The momentum was with the Cheetahs throughout as they pummelled the home side into submission.

The Sunwolves defended manfully and showed plenty of heart, but the arm wrestle was eventually won by the boys from Bloemfontein who blew the game apart in the final stages.

Strong performances across the board from the visitors with Cassiem (2), Jordaan, Meyer, van Jaarsfeld, Marais, and Petersen all crossing for tries.

Sam Wykes crossed for the Sunwolves’ only try.

While it’s a bitterly disappointing result for the locals and their fans, both sides now get a well-earned break heading into the June international fixtures.