Cronulla Sharks vs Canterbury Bulldogs: NRL live scores, blog

An Origin-depleted Cronulla Sharks who have been finding ways to win matches will look to continue the trend when they host the Canterbury Bulldogs, who themselves haven’t escaped the wrath of Origin. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:30pm (AEST).
It’s the most unpredictable period of the season, with most teams going into their clashes severely understrength, and this is no exception.
The Sharks have lost Jack Bird, James Maloney, Andrew Fifita and Wade Graham who, arguably are their four best players. Coach Shane Flanagan will be counting his lucky stars Valentine Holmes didn’t join them.
If they are to beat a determined Bulldogs outfit, the Sharks must find a way to cut down on silly penalties and sloppy errors, two trends which have left a stain on their outstanding start to the premiership defence.
Despite struggling in attack, their defence has held strong and they have gone up a gear in clutch situations. It leaves the men from the Shire sitting in third place with eight wins from 11 games – something they arguably don’t deserve to be.
Overcoming the losses this week will be the biggest challenge, but the usual creatives in Holmes and half Chad Townsend will need to step it up and cover, with Townsend’s game particularly important.
Replacements include Edrick Lee, Fa’amanu Brown and Kurt Capewell, while veterans Matt Prior and Chris Heighington will attempt to carry the void left by Fifita.
The Bulldogs themselves are missing three of their best, with Brett Morris, Josh Jackson and David Klemmer selected to represent New South Wales at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night.
Replacements for the Bulldogs leave them looking with an, on paper at least, reasonably strong squad. Marcelo Montoya, who has impressed in his rookie season comes onto the wing, while Danny Fualalo and Greg Eastwood are promoted into the starting side. Asipeli Fine and Francis Tualau take their spots on the bench.
The loss Klemmer and Jackson are undoubtedly going to hurt the Bulldogs, but they are a side who simply haven’t been anywhere near their best in 2017, sitting just outside the top eight with five wins from 11 games.
They have, at times, looked lost on attack with Moses Mbye seeming almost confused by which game to employ. Matt Frawley, who has been a standout on the other hand has been ignored at key times while the injury to Josh Reynolds is hurting them creatively and effort wise.
Michael Lichaa has also struggled out of dummy half and while Canterbury’s forwards have been holding their own for the most part, their record simply isn’t good enough.
Prediction
It’ll be low-scoring and dominated in the middle. With that said, the Sharks should be able to cover the loss of Fifita and Graham.
Sharks by 2.
8:28pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:28pm | ! Report
42′ – Feki and Beale now struggling to get the Sharks out of the red-zone before they shuffle it on to the left and Capewell throws a hospital ball at Leutele who drops it only 20 from their own line.
Immediate pressure for the hosts.
Sharks 2
Bulldogs 6
8:27pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:27pm | ! Report
41′ – The second half is underway! Fualalo brings it back for the opening run before Tolman comes into the middle of the park. Tualau with the next before Lichaa runs from dummy half and clears halfway. Eastwood with the next and this has been a strong set here with Frawley kicking and Lee taking it in the corner.
Sharks 2
Bulldogs 6
8:25pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:25pm | ! Report
40′ – Just about ready to go for the second half. It’ll be the Sharks to kick-off.
Sharks 2
Bulldogs 6
8:18pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:18pm | ! Report
8:16pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:16pm | ! Report
HALFTIME
There might be seven Origin players watching on from their respective camps, but it’s been an absorbing and high-quality first half, despite only a single try being scored as the Canterbury Bulldogs take a four-point lead into the sheds over the Cronulla Sharks at Southern Cross Group Stadium.
Momentum swings and strong defence from both sides have characterised the first half, with the Sharks finally reducing their error count and improving discipline, despite being behind on the scoreboard.
Chad Townsend’s kicking game has been strong, and despite forcing a number of goalline drop outs, they have nothing to show for it apart from a penalty goal at the break. Their forwards have dominated in patches, while the Bulldogs forwards have been strong, yet it would have to be said they aren’t winning the battle in the middle of the park.
Paul Gallen has been sensational for the hosts, while an arm injury that has sidelined James Graham will hurt the Bulldogs during the second half if he is unable to return.
For Canterbury, Moses Mbye and Matt Frawley have both combined well, while Will Hopoate has been incredibly solid at the back.
The Bulldogs have had to spend more time on their own line during the first half thanks to some sloppy errors that have cost them. If they can cut that down during the second half, they could well get right on top of this match.
While both sides have looked dangerous in patches, the single try of the first half came on the right-hand side to the ever dangerous Brenko Lee as he ran onto a pass, worked his way around a defensive misread, going between a couple of defenders to score.
At the break, there is plenty left in this one and it’s anyone’s game.
Cronulla Sharks 2
Canterbury Bulldogs 6
8:12pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:12pm | ! Report
8:11pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:11pm | ! Report
HALFTIME
The Sharks through a couple of forward runs before they spread it left on halfway, Capewell offloading on the siren, Mbye coming up with it and being tackled.
That’ll do it and everyone can have a well-deserved break. Cracking first half.
Cronulla Sharks 2
Canterbury Bulldogs 6