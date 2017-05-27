Cronulla Sharks vs Canterbury Bulldogs: NRL live scores, blog

An Origin-depleted Cronulla Sharks who have been finding ways to win matches will look to continue the trend when they host the Canterbury Bulldogs, who themselves haven’t escaped the wrath of Origin. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:30pm (AEST).

It’s the most unpredictable period of the season, with most teams going into their clashes severely understrength, and this is no exception.

The Sharks have lost Jack Bird, James Maloney, Andrew Fifita and Wade Graham who, arguably are their four best players. Coach Shane Flanagan will be counting his lucky stars Valentine Holmes didn’t join them.

If they are to beat a determined Bulldogs outfit, the Sharks must find a way to cut down on silly penalties and sloppy errors, two trends which have left a stain on their outstanding start to the premiership defence.

Despite struggling in attack, their defence has held strong and they have gone up a gear in clutch situations. It leaves the men from the Shire sitting in third place with eight wins from 11 games – something they arguably don’t deserve to be.

Overcoming the losses this week will be the biggest challenge, but the usual creatives in Holmes and half Chad Townsend will need to step it up and cover, with Townsend’s game particularly important.

Replacements include Edrick Lee, Fa’amanu Brown and Kurt Capewell, while veterans Matt Prior and Chris Heighington will attempt to carry the void left by Fifita.

The Bulldogs themselves are missing three of their best, with Brett Morris, Josh Jackson and David Klemmer selected to represent New South Wales at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night.

Replacements for the Bulldogs leave them looking with an, on paper at least, reasonably strong squad. Marcelo Montoya, who has impressed in his rookie season comes onto the wing, while Danny Fualalo and Greg Eastwood are promoted into the starting side. Asipeli Fine and Francis Tualau take their spots on the bench.

The loss Klemmer and Jackson are undoubtedly going to hurt the Bulldogs, but they are a side who simply haven’t been anywhere near their best in 2017, sitting just outside the top eight with five wins from 11 games.

They have, at times, looked lost on attack with Moses Mbye seeming almost confused by which game to employ. Matt Frawley, who has been a standout on the other hand has been ignored at key times while the injury to Josh Reynolds is hurting them creatively and effort wise.

Michael Lichaa has also struggled out of dummy half and while Canterbury’s forwards have been holding their own for the most part, their record simply isn’t good enough.

Prediction

It’ll be low-scoring and dominated in the middle. With that said, the Sharks should be able to cover the loss of Fifita and Graham.

Sharks by 2.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the match from 7:30pm (AEST)