FA Cup final: Arsenal vs Chelsea start time, date, venue, broadcast information

English Premier League champions Chelsea will square off with Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on one of the biggest days on the Football calendar. Kick-off is scheduled for 2:30am (AEST) on Sunday, May 28.

After seven rounds of action, there are just two teams left in the tournament that includes every team in English Football.

Chelsea and Arsenal have been dominant throughout the tournament, picking up big semi-final wins over Tottenham and Manchester City respectively.

FA Cup Final key information

Kick-off: 2:30am (AEST)

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

TV: Live, SBS & ESPN

Online: Live, Foxtel Go

Betting odds: Chelsea $1.75, Arsenal $4.50

Broadcast Information

The match will be broadcast both in Australia on free to air channel SBS and pay-TV channel ESPN. Coverage will commence around an hour before the game on Sunday morning.

If you don’t have access to a television you can live stream the match on either the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps, which give users the ability to stream Foxtel channels depending on current Foxtel service.

Foxtel Go comes with either an existing or new Foxtel service and can be logged into any two devices to stream whichever channels you would be able to view off your TV.

Foxtel Play is the better choice for those who only want to access live-streaming services, rather than have a traditional installation.