Highlanders vs Waratahs: Super Rugby live scores, blog

In what is becoming mission impossible, the Waratahs will attempt to become the first Australian team to defeat a New Zealand side this season when they fly to Dunedin to take on the Highlanders. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 5:35pm AEST.

The Waratahs are coming off a high-scoring victory against the Rebels last Sunday, piling on over 50 points against the Melbourne-based outfit.

NSW however are in danger of conceding a half century of points themselves tonight if they fail to show up for 80 minutes against a Highlanders team that put over 60 points on the Force last week.

Indeed given the current imposing winning streak that Kiwi sides have over the Australian conference, the Waratahs will have to overcome psychological as well as physical barriers to defeat the Highlanders away from home.

All Australian Super Rugby sides are playing like teams that have already succumbed to defeat against New Zealand opponents long before kickoff. Too often have Australian sides this season competed for 40 minutes or so only to drop off considerably as the contest wears on.

The Waratahs certainly possess the skill and talent required to challenge the Highlanders tonight, but do they have the nerve to fight tooth and nail for a result?

Can they knuckle down and go to war against a Highlanders team that will do everything to maintain New Zealnd’s unbeaten run against Australian sides this season?

In team news Ben Smith will equal Anton Oliver’s record of 127 matches for the Highlanders this Saturday, after being named at fullback to take on the Waratahs at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Smith replaces Matt Faddess at fullback, with the latter dropping out of the squad completely.

Elsewhere, All Black Waisake Naholo returns after serving a one-week suspension and is a straight swap for Patrick Osborne.

Scrum-half Aaron Smith returns to the starting line-up, which sees Kayne Hammington drop to the bench.

Luke Whitelock’s return from injury is the final change in the starting side and sees a reshuffle in the back row with Whitelock forcing Elliot Dixon to blindside flanker and Gareth Evans dropping to the bench.

With the Highlanders back on home soil for the first time in over three weeks, they will be keen to put the Waratahs to the sword and continue their push up the NZ conference.

Prediction

The Highlanders are close to full strength for tonight’s contest, meaning that the 2015 champions will be primed for an assault. The Waratahs need to roll up their sleeves tonight, and if they do that, they are a chance. If not, the Highlanders will win well.

Highlanders by 14