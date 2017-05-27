New Zealand Warriors vs Brisbane Broncos: NRL live scores, blog

The New Zealand Warriors will be looking to capitalise on a weakened team when they host the Brisbane Broncos in Round 12 in Auckland. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game at Mt Smart Stadium, kicking off from 5:30pm (AEST).
New Zealand are heavy favourites for the clash, despite having only one win to show from their last five matches.
That’s because the Broncos are missing six Queensland State of Origin players who are in camp preparing for Game 1 next Wednesday night: Darius Boyd, Corey Oates, Anthony Milford, Josh McGuire, Matt Gillett and Sam Thaiday.
The Broncos will also be without hard-working hooker Andrew McCullough. He was heavily concussed in their win over the Tigers last week. That was the sixth win on the trot for the Broncos, putting them at equal second spot on the ladder.
League Videos See more »
On the positive side, Brisbane will welcome back halves Ben Hunt and Benji Marshall from injury. It will be Marshall’s first starting appearance for the club. Adam Blair will captain the team.
The Warriors are currently one win out of the top 8 and will be desperate for the two points.
They’ll only be missing Jacob Lillyman on State of Origin duty this week. Simon Mannering returns from a hamstring injury, but both Solomone Kate and Manu Vatuvei are still unavailable.
They won’t get a better chance to beat Brisbane than tonight.
Prediction
Warriors by 7.
Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game at Mt Smart Stadium, kicking off from 5:30pm (AEST).
5:29pm
Jara W said | 5:29pm | ! Report
Warriors practically at full strength, in New Zealand, with your 7 best players out. But I’m still not entirely void of hope. Cmon Broncos!!
5:28pm
John Coomer said | 5:28pm | ! Report
We’re only a few minutes away from kick-off.
5:26pm
John Coomer said | 5:26pm | ! Report
It’s been a mainly fine but cold day in Auckland today, the current temperature is 12 degrees.
5:25pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:25pm | ! Report
Evening John,
I can’t really understand the reasoning behind Kodi Nikorima coming from the bench, who I thought was really starting to grow into the roll. Anyway, looking forward to seeing Benji back in action.
I’ve tipped the Broncos – it seems foolish given they have so many plays out, but I will never tip the Warriors again so there’s that.
5:28pm
John Coomer said | 5:28pm | ! Report
Hi Scott,
I completely understand your reluctance to tip the Warriors, but if they can’t win tonight, they may as well give it away.
I think Nikorima has every right to be disappointed, it will be interesting to see how Benji goes.
5:25pm
John Coomer said | 5:25pm | ! Report
Broncos
1. Jordan Kahu
2. Jonus Pearson
3. James Roberts
4. Tautau Moga
5. David Mead
6. Benji Marshall
7. Ben Hunt
8. Herman Ese’ese
9. Travis Waddell
10. Adam Blair (c)
11. Alex Glenn
12. Jaydn Su’a
13. Korbin Sims.
Interchange: 14. George Fai 15. Joe Ofahengaue 16. Jai Arrow 18. Kodi Nikorima
5:24pm
John Coomer said | 5:24pm | ! Report
Here’s how the teams will line up.
Warriors
1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c)
2. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
3. Blake Ayshford
4. David Fusitu’a
5. Ken Maumalo
6. Kieran Foran
7. Shaun Johnson
8. James Gavet
9. Issac Luke
10. Ben Matulino
11. Bodene Thompson
12. Ryan Hoffman
13. Simon Mannering
Interchange: 14. Nathaniel Roache 15. Sam Lisone 16. Albert Vete 17. Bunty Afoa
5:22pm
John Coomer said | 5:22pm | ! Report
The Broncos have included Kodi Nikorima on the interchange bench in jersey number 18. Otherwise, no changes.
5:22pm
John Coomer said | 5:22pm | ! Report
There are no late changes for the Warriors, they will take the field 1-17 as named earlier in the week.
5:20pm
John Coomer said | 5:20pm | ! Report
Welcome to the Roar’s coverage of the Round 12 clash between the Warriors and the Broncos at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland.
Feel free to get involved by leaving your comments throughout the game.