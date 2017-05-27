 

New Zealand Warriors vs Brisbane Broncos: NRL live scores, blog

John Coomer Roar Guru
 

By , John Coomer is a Roar Guru & Live Blogger

Tagged:
 , , ,

10 Have your say

    More Videos More League Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    LIVE SCORES

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Warriors vs Broncos

    NRL, 27 May, 2017
    Mt Smart Stadium
    Match has not started
    Warriors   Broncos
    0   0
    0 TRIES 0
    0 CONVERSION KICKS 0
    0 PENALTY GOALS 0
    0 FIELD GOALS 0
     
     

    The New Zealand Warriors will be looking to capitalise on a weakened team when they host the Brisbane Broncos in Round 12 in Auckland. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game at Mt Smart Stadium, kicking off from 5:30pm (AEST).

    New Zealand are heavy favourites for the clash, despite having only one win to show from their last five matches.

    That’s because the Broncos are missing six Queensland State of Origin players who are in camp preparing for Game 1 next Wednesday night: Darius Boyd, Corey Oates, Anthony Milford, Josh McGuire, Matt Gillett and Sam Thaiday.

    The Broncos will also be without hard-working hooker Andrew McCullough. He was heavily concussed in their win over the Tigers last week. That was the sixth win on the trot for the Broncos, putting them at equal second spot on the ladder.

    League Videos See more »

    Yow Yeh believes the Blues were wrong to pick Hayne 0:43
    Eels withstand late Souths charge 1:29
    Crichton runs length of the field for amazing 90 metre try 0:39
    Referee caught in the crossfire as Matagi is reported for trip 0:43

    On the positive side, Brisbane will welcome back halves Ben Hunt and Benji Marshall from injury. It will be Marshall’s first starting appearance for the club. Adam Blair will captain the team.

    The Warriors are currently one win out of the top 8 and will be desperate for the two points.

    They’ll only be missing Jacob Lillyman on State of Origin duty this week. Simon Mannering returns from a hamstring injury, but both Solomone Kate and Manu Vatuvei are still unavailable.

    They won’t get a better chance to beat Brisbane than tonight.

    Prediction
    Warriors by 7.

    Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game at Mt Smart Stadium, kicking off from 5:30pm (AEST).

    The State of Origin teams for Game 1 at Suncorp Stadium have been announced - be sure to check out all of The Roar's expert reaction to the sides named for the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons.